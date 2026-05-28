Fri. May 29th, 2026
Darren Till, Mike Perry

Darren Till on Mike Perry bare knuckle fight – “I’m coming over to his turf”

By Eric Kowal 24 hours ago

Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till will make his bare knuckle fighting debut this weekend when he faces Aaron Chalmers at BKFC 90.

While Till is confident in his abilities in both boxing and mixed martial arts, it sounds as if he has a plan to stick around in the sport of bare knuckle for a while. The 33-year-old Till has his eyes set on a potential showdown with “Platinum” Mike Perry who is coming off a recent win over Nate Diaz less than two weeks ago.

“I’ll stay around the bare-knuckle until it happens,” Till said while speaking with MMA Fighting. “So if I have to take 10 fights to get to the Mike Perry fight, that’s what’s going to happen, isn’t it? He’s got to win all his fights and I’ve got to win all my fights to make it happen.

“Obviously, I’m coming over to his turf. He’s the ‘King of Violence.’ I’ve got to take his title from him. Hopefully by the end of this year, that fight gets made and we meet in the center and finally the beef gets squashed.”

Till competed three times in boxing since leaving the UFC, winning bouts over Anthony Taylor, Darren Stewart, and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Perry is undefeated in the sport of bare knuckle since leaving the UFC in 2021.  His lone loss was in a boxing match against Jake Paul.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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