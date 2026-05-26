Lucia Szabová puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Lucie Pudilová at OKTAGON 92

Lucia Szabová (11-0), the inaugural female double champion in OKTAGON history, defends her bantamweight title against the first Czech woman to compete in the UFC, Lucie Pudilová (17-11), on Saturday, August 1. This contest has been booked twice before but now their sporting rivalry will finally come to a head at OKTAGON 92. The event marks the Czech leg for our ten-year anniversary celebrations and special things always happen in this venue under the Prague night’s sky.

Szabová is still undefeated in her professional career and has an impressive stoppage rate of 81%, finishing the likes of Kalindra Faria and Cecilie Bolander. ‘Silent Killer’ successfully dropped down to flyweight in her last outing, where she claimed a second belt after defeating Leidiane Fernandes by TKO. The mother of one now moves back up to bantamweight in the hope of retaining that strap in her first defence against the lady she has had her sights set on for many years.

Pudilová has shared the cage with Irene Aldana, Liz Carmouche and Antonina Shevchenko over her twenty-eight contests. In December 2024, she just missed out on claiming OKTAGON bantamweight gold when she came up short in a very close split decision to Cecilie Bolander. However, since then, she has gone on to overcome Brittney Cloudy and Katharina Lehner which has secured her another crack at gold. Can she finally get her hands on the championship and knock Szabová from the ranks of the unbeaten in the summer?

Some of the most historic moments in OKTAGON have come in Štvanice and that will be no different on August 1. Fireworks are guaranteed inside and outside of the cage on a card that promises to be one of the most stacked of the year.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.