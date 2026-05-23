Sat. May 23rd, 2026
Usyk vs Rico

Usyk vs Rico weigh-in results and video

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC title against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23 for Usyk vs Rico at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Billed as “Glory in Giza,” the crossover match features Usyk as a massive favorite despite Verhoeven holding a significant 25-pound weight advantage.

Weigh-in video below:

Usyk vs Rico weigh-in results below:

Main card (DAZN PPV at 1 p.m. ET)

Oleksandr Usyk (233.3) vs. Rico Verhoeven (258.7)

Hamzah Sheeraz (167.9) vs. Alem Begic (166.9)

Jack Catterall (146.8) vs. Shakhram Giyasov (145.7)

Frank Sanchez (240.4) vs. Richard Torrez Jr. (229.5)

Mizuki Hiruta (114.7) vs. Mai Soliman (114)

Daniel Lapin (173.8) vs. Benjamin Mendes Tani (174.4)

Prelims (11 a.m. ET)

Basem Mamdouh (192.8) vs. Jamar Talley (197.7)

Sultan Almohammed (127.8) vs. Deny Impart (125.7)

Mahmoud Moubarek (138.9) vs. Ali Sserunkuma (141.5)

Omar Hikal (161.1) vs. Michael Kalyalya (160.2)

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

PFL Brussels

PFL Brussels weigh-in results – Habirora vs. Henderson

By Report 12 hours ago
Phumi Nkuta

Phumi Nkuta hopes “ironclad evidence” will be enough for Adriano Moraes to be overturned

By James Lynch 20 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off in front of the Giza Pyramids

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Brandon Jenkins

UFC veteran Brandon Jenkins hoping to rebook Dillon Danis fight after MVP: Rousey vs. Carano win

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather vs. McGregor, fights in history

The Most Expensive Boxing Fights in History and Their Impact on the Gambling Industry

By Report 5 days ago
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano results and prelim live stream

By Eric Kowal 7 days ago