Usyk vs Rico weigh-in results and video

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC title against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23 for Usyk vs Rico at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Billed as “Glory in Giza,” the crossover match features Usyk as a massive favorite despite Verhoeven holding a significant 25-pound weight advantage.

Weigh-in video below:

Usyk vs Rico weigh-in results below:

Main card (DAZN PPV at 1 p.m. ET)

Oleksandr Usyk (233.3) vs. Rico Verhoeven (258.7)

Hamzah Sheeraz (167.9) vs. Alem Begic (166.9)

Jack Catterall (146.8) vs. Shakhram Giyasov (145.7)

Frank Sanchez (240.4) vs. Richard Torrez Jr. (229.5)

Mizuki Hiruta (114.7) vs. Mai Soliman (114)

Daniel Lapin (173.8) vs. Benjamin Mendes Tani (174.4)

Prelims (11 a.m. ET)

Basem Mamdouh (192.8) vs. Jamar Talley (197.7)

Sultan Almohammed (127.8) vs. Deny Impart (125.7)

Mahmoud Moubarek (138.9) vs. Ali Sserunkuma (141.5)

Omar Hikal (161.1) vs. Michael Kalyalya (160.2)

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