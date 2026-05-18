UFC announces return to Abu Dhabi on July 25

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: UFC, together with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced its highly anticipated return to the region with UFC FIGHT NIGHT ABU DHABI on Saturday, 25th July 2026, live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ABU DHABI tickets will go on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via tickets will go on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae , where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for traveling fans will also be available.

Full details on the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks. With a reputation for delivering standout matchups and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, Abu Dhabi is once again gearing up for an unmissable night inside the Octagon.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs. DE RIDDER in July packed out Etihad Arena with a thrilling middleweight clash, while This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s longstanding partnership dating back to 2010. In recent years, the emirate hosted the global sporting phenomena that was Fight Island during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since cemented its place as one of UFC’s most electrifying destinations. Last year,in July packed out Etihad Arena with a thrilling middleweight clash, while UFC 321: ASPINALL vs. GANE in October brought a clash of heavyweight contenders during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Through its collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi, UFC continues to expand its global network of government and private partnerships, bringing marquee live events to communities worldwide, growing its fanbase and delivering economic and cultural impact.