Fri. May 15th, 2026
MVP MMA, Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Rousey vs Carano

MVP MMA – Rousey vs. Carano weigh-in results and video

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago

Watch the full Final Weigh-In for the debut of MVP MMA — Diaz vs. Perry, Ngannou vs. Lins, Rousey vs. Carano, and the full card step on the scale ahead of fight night.

MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix)

MAIN EVENT: Ronda Rousey (142) vs. Gina Carano (141.4)

Nate Diaz (168.6) vs. Mike Perry (169.6)

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins (220.6)

Salahdine Parnasse (154.8) vs. Kenneth Cross (155.4)

Junior dos Santos (245.5) vs. Robelis Despaigne (258.8)

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Tudum and MVP YouTube)

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian (171)

Adriano Moraes (129) vs. Phumi Nkuta (130) — 130-pound catchweight bout

Jason Jackson (170.8) vs. Jefferson Creighton (168.2)

David Mgoyan (145.2) vs. Albert Morales (143.8)

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila (164) vs. Brandon Jenkins (164.2) — 165-pound catchweight bout

Ceremonial weigh-ins are live at 9pm ET on Friday.

Don’t miss MVP MMA 1 LIVE on Saturday, May 16.
🎬 Main Card — LIVE only on Netflix | 9PM ET / 6PM PT
📺 Prelims — LIVE on MVP YouTube | 6PM ET / 3PM PT

Watch Prelims live tomorrow below:

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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