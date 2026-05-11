Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano full fight card, bout order released

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotion (MVP) released a new bout order and full fight card for May 16’s Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano live event on NetFlix.

The biggest of the night comes in the co-main event slot as Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry was bumped up from the feature fight spot, replacing Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins.

The event goes down on Saturday from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. with the main card airing live on Netflix with the prelims Netflix’s Tudum and the MVP YouTube page.

MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix)

MAIN EVENT: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Tudum and MVP YouTube)

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

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