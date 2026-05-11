Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano full fight card, bout order released
Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotion (MVP) released a new bout order and full fight card for May 16’s Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano live event on NetFlix.
The biggest of the night comes in the co-main event slot as Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry was bumped up from the feature fight spot, replacing Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins.
The event goes down on Saturday from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. with the main card airing live on Netflix with the prelims Netflix’s Tudum and the MVP YouTube page.
MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix)
MAIN EVENT: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry
Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross
Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne
PRELIMS (6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Tudum and MVP YouTube)
Namo Fazil vs. Jake Bobian
Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta
Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton
David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales
Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong
Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins