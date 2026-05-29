BC Game India 2026: Original Casino Games — How Crash, Dice, Plinko and Mines Actually Work

Majority of casinos populate their lobbies with a limited number of game providers. Almost all have Pragmatic Play slots. The crash game Aviator is prevalent. For table games, most opt for a software solution. BC Game went a different route. They have unique, in-house developed games. Each game is controlled by a system that allows players to verify its fairness. The house edge, displayed on the game, is also revealed, and players have the option to check every round after it is concluded.

The games and the platform as a whole are self-contained with respect to gameplay, the underlying math, and the verification. This is an example of what one of the games offered is and what a game session typically looks like.

Crash

Make your wager prior to the start of every new round. With each new round, the starting multiplier 1.00x and increases from there. Tap the cashout option to receive the payout multiplier. If you wait too long to cashout, you will lose your entire wager.

Prior to the start of every round, the crash point is set. Each round begins with the system providing a crash seed and a bet seed that determines the outcome of the round. After the round has ended, the outcome can be verified by comparing the bet seed with the system’s crash seed. The outcome will show the crash point was determined prior to when your wager was made.

Pick-a-cashout, or auto cashout, is a feature that allows the user to set a point where the wager will be automatically cashed out once the multiplier reaches that level. Most of the people that wager with this set their cashout target between 1.30x and 2.50x. If the target is met, the payout is lower. If the cashout target is met less frequently, the payout is higher.

The rounds happen every couple of seconds, allowing the opportunity to play through 50 rounds in a short time.

Dice

You see a number line from 0 to 100. You choose a target and call it “over” or “under.” If the result lands on your side, you get a win. The payout is determined based on how much of the range you are covering.

Betting “over 50” means you cover half the line, and the payout is around 2x. The house edge is approximately 1 % and is shown on screen. If you choose “over 95”, it covers just 5% of the line and pays close to 20x.

On Dice, the number is always there. You see the price to pay for each bet before you choose.

The faster you tap the game goes. There are no delays and no round timers. The game is ready when you are ready. The game can allow over a hundred bets in five minutes. That’s why each player must pick a stop-loss and set the maximum bet they’re willing to place before placing the first bet.

Plinko

A ball drops from the top of a peg board. At each row, it bounces left or right. It keeps going until it lands in a slot at the bottom. Each slot has its own multiplier. Centre slots pay less, while edge slots pay more.

Before the drop, you pick how many rows you want and set the risk level. More rows give the ball more chances to bounce, which spreads out where the ball can land. If you choose higher risk, the multiplier range shifts. Centre slots pay even less, and edge slots pay even more.

The outcome is random. The path the ball takes is set by the same seed-based system used in Crash and Dice. Once the ball drops, you can’t change what happens.

A few things shape the session.

Low risk keeps the multipliers close together. Most drops end up between 0.5x and 2x.

Medium risk makes the range wider. Sometimes drops reach 5x or even 10x at the edges.

High risk pushes edge multipliers above 100x if you use the maximum number of rows. But most drops return less than 1x.

The visual is engaging. Watching the ball bounce through sixteen rows grabs attention in a way a number generator does not.

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