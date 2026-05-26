Conor McGregor returns and rematches Max Holloway at UFC 329

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas, headlined by a thrilling rematch that will see former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collide with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making. Also, an exciting lightweight contenders’ bout sees No. 5 ranked contender Benoit Saint Denis battle No. 6 Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2 takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Paramount+. The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club ® will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET. To access the pre-sale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

UFC VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon Girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) returns to action for the first time in five years looking for a vintage performance. A devastating striker, he holds thrilling KO wins against Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone. McGregor plans to remind fans why he is one of the greatest fighters ever by securing a second victory over Holloway.

Holloway (27-9, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) intends to spoil McGregor’s return with a highlight-reel finish. A former BMF titleholder, he has earned memorable wins against Justin Gaethje, Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega. Holloway now looks to even the score by stopping McGregor in emphatic fashion.

Saint Denis (17-3 1NC, fighting out of Paris, France) steps back in the Octagon following an impressive TKO win against Dan Hooker in February. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, he also holds notable victories over Beneil Dariush, Mauricio Ruffy and Matt Frevola. Saint Denis now plans to finish Pimblett and stake his claim for a title shot.

Pimblett (23-4, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England) is coming off his Fight of the Year candidate against Justin Gaethje in January. A relentless competitor, he has delivered exciting victories over Michael Chandler, King Green and Tony Ferguson. Pimblett aims to halt Saint Denis’ momentum to crack the lightweight Top 5.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Former UFC bantamweight title challenger and No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (18-6, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.) runs it back with No. 8 Mario Bautista (17-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.)

• No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval (17-9, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) looks to halt the momentum of rising No. 6 Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1, fighting out of London, England)

• Freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson (3-0, fighting out of Minneapolis, Minn.) makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against Elisha Ellison (5-2, fighting out of Enumclaw, Wash.) in a heavyweight tilt

• Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (27-9, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) moves up to light heavyweight to face No. 13 ranked contender Nikita Krylov (31-11, fighting out of Kislovodsk, Russia)

• Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (15-7, fighting out of Uhrichsville, Ohio) collides with Adrian Yanez (17-6-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) in a battle at 135-pounds

• No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Tracy Cortez (12-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) squares off with No. 12 Wang Cong (9-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China)

• Damian Pinas (9-1, fighting out of Aruba) takes on Cesar Almeida (7-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a middleweight bout

• Undefeated Luke Riley (13-0. Fighting out of Liverpool, England) meets Kai Kamaka III (15-7-1, fighting out of Kapolei, Hawaii) at featherweight

• Ryan Gandra (9-1, fighting out of Betim, Brazil) locks horns with Zachary Reese (10-3 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas by way of Shiner, Texas) in a middleweight clash

• Ode Osbourne (13-9 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Milwaukee, Wisc.) faces Cody Durden (18-10-1, fighting out of Covington, Ga.) at flyweight