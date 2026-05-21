Scott Coker returns with new MMA promotion and $60M in financial backing

Former Bellator MMA and Strickeforce MMA frontman Scott Coker will return to mixed martial arts promotion in 2027 with more than $60 million in financial backing according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

Coker will be joined by investment firm Creator Sports Capital and participation from Griffin Gaming Partners and others. Additional investors include Upper Deck; Steve Kaplan, owner of D.C. United and co-founder of Oaktree Capital; Swimmy Minami, founder of Visional and a limited partner of the New York Yankees; skateboarding legend Tony Hawk; former Fortress Investment Group vice-chairman Dean Dakolias; and others, “including several with ownership stakes in both the NFL and NBA,” according to the founders.

Coker will serve as co-founder and CEO of the still unnamed company, whose global debut is eyed for early 2027. Peter Levin of Griffin Gaming Partners will serve as co-founder and chairman of the board.

“I always knew I wanted to come back when the time was right, with the right vision and a carefully curated team. That time is now,” said Coker. “There is an incredible demand for a fresh, new global brand in MMA. This new league is about returning to what matters: the integrity of competition, respect for the athletes and sharing their remarkable journeys with the world. We are building something authentic, something that belongs to the athletes and to the fans who live and breathe this sport.”

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