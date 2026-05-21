Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off in front of the Giza Pyramids

Oleksandr Usyk puts his WBC title on the line against former GLORY kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven this Saturday taking place at the Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt.

The two big men faced off earlier this week ahead of the historic “Glory in Giza” May 23 fight.

Check it out.

FACE OFF IN FRONT OF THE PYRAMIDS 👑 Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven come face-to-face for the first time on fight week 👀 Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/HzXyFvpiY3 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 19, 2026

Because Verhoeven is not currently ranked by boxing’s major sanctioning bodies, the belts are on the line in a unique setup. Verhoeven can only win the WBC World Heavyweight Title and the Ring Magazine Championship. If Usyk loses, the WBA and IBF titles are expected to become vacant.

The event is being broadcast live exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

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