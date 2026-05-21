Thu. May 21st, 2026
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Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off in front of the Giza Pyramids

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Oleksandr Usyk puts his WBC title on the line against former GLORY kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven this Saturday taking place at the Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt.

The two big men faced off earlier this week ahead of the historic “Glory in Giza” May 23 fight.

Check it out.

Because Verhoeven is not currently ranked by boxing’s major sanctioning bodies, the belts are on the line in a unique setup. Verhoeven can only win the WBC World Heavyweight Title and the Ring Magazine Championship. If Usyk loses, the WBA and IBF titles are expected to become vacant.

The event is being broadcast live exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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