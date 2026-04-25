Chico Kwasi Becomes Double Champ | GLORY 107 Results

History was made in the main event of GLORY 107 on Saturday night, April 25, at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam as Chico Kwasi (46-6-2, 23 KO) became just the second fighter to simultaneously hold GLORY world titles in two division.

The welterweight champ stepped up and successfully defeated Donovan Wisse (23-2, 10 KO) to capture the middleweight title in a razor thin fight that was decided in the final round. 28-year-old Kwasi now joins Alex Pereira as the only double champs in GLORY history.

Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (31-5-1, 17 KO) got back to winning ways in the co-main event with a convincing win over rival Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-12, 4 KO), knocking him down with a thunderous uppercut in the first round.

In the light heavyweight ‘proving grounds’ contests, Cem Caceres (20-3, 14 KO), Mo Touchassie (20-3, 14 KO), Stefan Latescu (20-6, 10 KO), Mohammed Hamdi (22-4, 10 KO), Luis Tavares (65-11, 21 KO), and Albert Ugrincic (12-4, 5 KO) all walked away victorious in their respective bouts. Each making their own case for inclusion in the COLLISION 9 eight-man grand prix on June 13 for the vacant GLORY light heavyweight world championship.

Elsewhere on the main card, Nabil Khachab (31-7-1, 4 KO) scored a close decision win over veteran Errol Koning (47-18, 15 KO) and Mohammed Boutasaa (20-3, 4 KO) impressed in his promotional debut by defeating Cedric Do (50-8-1, 30 KO).

On the GLORY 107 superfight series, top Serbian heavyweight Rade Opacic (24-8, 17 KO) got back to winning ways with a unanimous decision win over Colin George (24-15, 22 KO), Deniz Demirkapu (17-5, 11 KO) kept his run of entertainment in the GLORY ring going with a stoppage win over Mohamed Hamami (17-5, 8 KO), and Italian prospect Michael Samperi (37-3, 19 KO) scored a KO of the year contender in his GLORY debut.

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GLORY 107 Results

Main Event | GLORY Middleweight World Championship

Chico Kwasi (46-6-2, 23 KO) def. Donovan Wisse (23-2, 10 KO) via split decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47, 48-47, 47-48).

Co-Main Event | Heavyweight

Tariq Osaro (31-5-1, 17 KO) def. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-12, 4 KO) via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Cem Caceres (20-3, 14 KO) def. Sebastian Lutaniuc (25-11-2, 3 KO) via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Mo Touchassie (20-3, 14 KO) def. Jimmy Livinus (12-3-1, 6 KO) via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Stefan Latescu (20-6, 10 KO) def. Iuri Fernandes (10-3, 4 KO) via unanimous decision.

Heavyweight

Nabil Khachab (31-7-1, 4 KO) def. Errol Koning (47-18, 15 KO) via split decision (extra round).

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Mohammed Hamdi (22-4, 10 KO) def. Alin Nechita (20-4, 8 KO) via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Luis Tavares (65-11, 21 KO) def. Mohamed Amine (30-10, 16 KO) via unanimous decision.

Welterweight

Mohammed Boutasaa (20-3, 4 KO) def. Cedric Do (50-8-1, 30 KO) via unanimous decision.

Heavyweight

Rade Opacic (24-8, 17 KO) def. Colin George (24-15, 22 KO) via unanimous decision.

Featherweight

Deniz Demirkapu (17-5, 11 KO) def. Mohamed Hamami (17-5, 8 KO) via KO, round 2, 1:45.

Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Albert Ugrincic (12-4, 5 KO) def. Clayton Raven (16-4, 11 KO) via unanimous decision.

Welterweight

Valentin Knau (43-3, 20 KO) def. Antonio Krajinovic (4-1, 2 KO) via unanimous decision.

Welterweight

Michael Samperi (37-3, 19 KO) def. Said Kabil (16-2, 13 KO) via KO, round 2, 0:42.