Thu. Jun 4th, 2026
John Martin, PFL

CEO John Martin Says PFL Will Crown A Men’s 135-Pound Champion Later This Year Or Early 2027

By James Lynch 1 day ago

Interview with John Martin

PFL CEO John Martin reflects on his first year in charge at PFL, discusses the upcoming New York event on July 31st and the current streaming deal with ESPN. Martin also spoke about signing former UFC bantamweight Daniel Marcos and crowing a new bantamweight champion this year.

“The 135-pound division is interesting. The answer is ‘yes’ whether it’s the end of this year or next year. I want to have all the titles filled by next year. But in 135 we have a lot of interesting fights there. We got Sergio Pettis fighting Austin and then Mitch McKee. We’ve got some increasing depth. We’ll be showcasing that weight class the latter part of this year.” 

 

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James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
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