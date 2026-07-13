Conor McGregor’s Return Ends in Disaster at UFC 329

The mixed martial arts world stands frozen in shock. The return of the biggest star in MMA history after a lengthy layoff promised to be the event of the year, but Las Vegas witnessed a completely different script. If you opened the Pinco Website to check the odds before the walkouts, you knew the intrigue was through the roof. However, nobody could have predicted that the highly anticipated welterweight bout between two legends would end in just 69 seconds due to a severe knee injury.

The legendary T-Mobile Arena shook from the roar of the fans as Conor McGregor made his walk to his signature tracks, but his very first spin kick and subsequent awkward landing instantly ruined the Irishman’s plans. For those who view watching mixed martial arts and analyzing lines as a great way to unwind, this evening brought plenty of surprises. The Pinco platform offered hot lines for this fight, where Max Holloway closed as a confident favorite, and it was he who ultimately left the octagon with his hand raised, though he himself called for the referee to stop the bout after seeing his opponent’s agony.

UFC 329 Main Card Results: A Night of Quick Finishes

The UFC 329 tournament will be remembered for much more than just its main event. The entire main card kept fans on the edge of their seats, delivering several incredible upsets and lightning-fast submissions.

While some fans fiercely debated the future of the welterweight division, others chose the Pinco brand as a reliable source of entertainment and comfortable leisure while watching the high-profile show. Below are the full results of the main card fights in Las Vegas.

UFC 329 Main Card Fights

Fighters Weight Class Method Round / Time Max Holloway def. Conor McGregor Welterweight TKO (knee injury) Round 1, 1:09 Paddy Pimblett def. Benoit Saint Denis Lightweight Technical Submission (D’Arce choke) Round 1, 0:52 Mario Bautista def. Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight Decision (unanimous) Round 3, 5:00 Brandon Royval def. Lone’er Kavanagh Flyweight Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 3, 3:39 King Green def. Terrance McKinney Lightweight TKO (punches) Round 1, 4:59

The rate of fast finishes on this night was simply staggering. Paddy Pimblett looked especially impressive, putting a dangerous Frenchman to sleep in a matter of seconds and inserting himself right back into the lightweight title picture.

Final Betting Odds Analysis: Who Cashed in at the Event

Pre-fight betting lines clearly reflected the experts’ skepticism regarding the Irishman’s long absence from the cage. Spending five years away from active competition leaves too much room for ring rust, which was on full display in the octagon. Even a flawless training camp cannot safeguard an athlete against freak injuries in the opening seconds of an exchange.

For many MMA enthusiasts, a quality look at the numbers on Pinco has become a mandatory ritual before any major weekend event. Let us take a look at how the final betting odds shaped up for the main matchups of this card:

Max Holloway (-275) vs. Conor McGregor (+225) – A confident victory for the Hawaiian via doctor stoppage. Benoit Saint Denis (-140) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+120) – A massive upset by the Scouser, who entered the cage as the underdog. Cory Sandhagen (-135) vs. Mario Bautista (+115) – A tactical decision win for Bautista that busted many parlays. Lone’er Kavanagh (-230) vs. Brandon Royval (+190) – The experienced Royval snatches a wild “Fight of the Night” contender in the third round.

This fight card left mixed emotions, ranging from utter disappointment over McGregor’s injury to pure excitement from the non-stop action in the prelims. Up next is a long road to recovery for Conor and massive new opportunities for Max Holloway in the welterweight division.