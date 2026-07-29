Mental toughness for young athletes​

“He works really hard,” is the statement that people most often use when a winning athlete appears on TV. That statement is indeed correct. However, it’s important to take into account a factor many people dismiss: the athlete’s psychology.

An athlete undergoes extreme pressure during a competition. Often their mind is filled with worrisome questions like, “What if I mess up?” and “What if I let everyone down?” Almost every athlete feels that silent, heavy moment between what just happened and what they do next. Right there, in that tiny gap, is where mental toughness is either built or broken.

What does mental toughness mean?

Mental toughness is the capability to stay confident, determined, and composed even when things are not going your way. It is the result of an athlete being able to fight back much stronger after a loss. It is what brings a player through a tough training session as every single muscle in the body wants to give up. It is staying internally resolute when all else says stop.

According to research, mental factors account for at least fifty percent of success in sports. Some even claim that if two equally skillful athletes or teams are competing, the result may be decided by the mental side alone in about 90% of the time. Thus, the brain is really that powerful.

Greatest athletes of all time with mental fortitude

It has been consistently proven in history through the greatest athletes.

During the 1988 Olympic Games, Matt Biondi was among the favorites in the swimming events and was expected to win seven gold medals. He lost the first two events means the two most important races, back to back. Most people with such an experience would be emotionally shattered. However, Biondi’s mental strength helped him to come back and win five gold medals. Five. The comeback is not only due to his swimming practice. It was his mental toughness that helped him.” He said the following.

Danielle Ballengee, a world-class endurance athlete, slipped 60 feet while practicing. She was lying there unmoving with a broken pelvis and internal bleeding for two days. Just 150 days later, she finished in 5th place out of 60, having spent ninety days in a wheelchair. The remarkable part is not just that she showed up. It is that she finished fifth when no one would have predicted she would.

Another recent example is Eileen Gu, a young athlete. At the age of 22, she became the most awarded freestyle skier in the history of the Winter Olympics after only two competitions. When she was asked what the trick was, she mentioned not the number of hours she spent training in cold weather. Instead, she spoke about her mind. She explained, “I spend a lot of time in my head. I keep a journal. In the process, I make all my thinking transparent. The analytic approach of inner-self is my tool that I adjust.”(She uses journaling to sort out her learning clues, correct her errors that she encounters, and get herself ready to start from scratch.)

Through journaling, she reflects on what she has to learn, works through her mistakes, and prepares to start fresh. She treats her brain with the same care, focus, and intention she gives her body during training. That mental discipline is what made her a champion at 22.

These athletes demonstrate a very significant fact: mental toughness is not a thing that somebody is born with. It is a quality that can be learned and developed, and it can change the path of a person’s life.” The beauty of this is that it’s also true of you. You don’t have to be an Olympic champion to practice mind training. You just have to start.

Mental skills training for athletes

Mental toughness is formed through small daily habits. Its training starts with your awareness of the thoughts that come up in your mind after a tough game. Did you get stuck in the vice and replay every mistake in your head for hours? Or did you have a feeling of sinking in your stomach before the performance even started? This is your mind talking.

Here is what most people never realize: you can talk back. Here are three simple ways to start:

After each game, write down one mistake, one win, and one feeling

Before big moments, close your eyes and see yourself performing well

When self-doubt shows up, ask yourself, “Is this actually true?” Always try to be positive.

These small daily habits, done consistently, can literally rewire your brain over time. Your mind is not fixed. It grows, and you get to choose which direction it grows every single day.

Most importantly, self-belief is the core of mental toughness. It does not mean avoiding mistakes. It means being sure that you can manage anything. Athletes who are confident in themselves gain the courage to tackle all the challenges that come their way. They receive nasty feedback, but they do not withdraw. They rebound easily because they understand that losing one match doesn’t mean they are losers.

However, if feelings of performance anxiety persist, don’t procrastinate; “I will heal with time”. Seek help from a specialist in anxiety treatment to address the root cause for better mental health.

Mental health in student athletes

Anxiety and depression are common, challenging feelings shared by almost half of all athletes. Despite all this, the general note ringing in the ears of young athletes is “work through it”, “be strong”, and “do not show any weakness”.

They are faced with assignments, practice schedules, anticipated family contributions, and the need to maintain excellent performance every single time. Many young athletes prefer to stay silent during mental struggle because they think that talking about it makes them look weak. There is a need to revamp the status quo.

The health of the mind is as valuable as the body is. When a young athlete gets a physical injury, everyone is around to care for him. But the same young athlete may have mental or emotional struggles that often go unnoticed. Coaches, parents, and teammates all have a role to play in making it safe for young athletes to talk about how they are feeling emotionally.

In this journey, it’s best to seek professional assistance from a mental health expert to maintain mental health (just like physical injuries like dislocations, sprains, and strains require a skilled orthopedic doctor). Being mentally strong and tough makes you handle pressure situations and bounce back from losses.

A mental health expert, such as a board-certified psychiatrist, helps you comprehend your feelings and can help you manage performance anxiety with practical tools and strategies or other emotional strain. They can be a constant companion to guide you as you develop a healthier and better connection to the sport and to yourself.

Nowadays, telehealth platforms like GABA Telepsychiatry make it possible to access expert care from the comfort of your home or sports venue. Note that an online psychiatrist appointment offers the same benefits as receiving expert evaluation and a personalized treatment plan, without the travel and waiting in public waiting rooms. Nevertheless, the most important thing to acknowledge is that you deal with your mental health in the same way you deal with your physical health by making it a priority and attending sessions regularly.

Keep in mind that your mind is not your enemy. Your mind, when you pay attention to the right things and when you get the right support, will be the strongest muscle you will ever train.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.