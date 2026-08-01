Sun. Aug 2nd, 2026
UFC Belgrade results, UFC Belgrade

UFC Belgrade results – Medic vs. Rodriguez

By Eric Kowal 13 hours ago

UFC Belgrade results from the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia

In the Aug. 1, main event, Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez will meet in a welterweight clash after former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Navajo Stirling in the co-main event slot.

UFC Belgrade results below:

Main Card (Paramount+, 1 p.m. ET)

Uros Medic defeated Daniel Rodriguez via TKO (strikes)- Round 1, 0:30

Navajo Stirling defeated Jan Blachowicz via TKO strikes – Round 1, 2:56

Aleksandar Rakić defeated Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Robert Valentin defeated Dusko Todorovic via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:14

Gilbert Urbina defeated Vlasto Cepo via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:01

Noah Gugnon defeated Milos Janicic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:21

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 10 a.m. ET)

Tofiq Musayev defeated Ludovit Klein via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:07

Michael Oliveira defeated Oban Elliott via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:49

Borislav Nikolic defeated Mark Vologdin via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Bogdan Grad defeated Dennis Buzukja via submission (head-and-arm choke) – Round 2, 4:33

Mateusz Rebecki defeated Kyle Prepolec via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:41

Nina Milosevic defeated Hailey Cowan via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:41

Jovan Leka defeated Alexander Poppeck via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:22

Stephanie Luciano defeated Marina Spasic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:20

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Eric Kowal
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