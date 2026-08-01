UFC Belgrade results – Medic vs. Rodriguez
UFC Belgrade results from the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia
In the Aug. 1, main event, Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez will meet in a welterweight clash after former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Navajo Stirling in the co-main event slot.
UFC Belgrade results below:
Main Card (Paramount+, 1 p.m. ET)
Uros Medic defeated Daniel Rodriguez via TKO (strikes)- Round 1, 0:30
Navajo Stirling defeated Jan Blachowicz via TKO strikes – Round 1, 2:56
Aleksandar Rakić defeated Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Robert Valentin defeated Dusko Todorovic via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:14
Gilbert Urbina defeated Vlasto Cepo via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:01
Noah Gugnon defeated Milos Janicic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:21
Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 10 a.m. ET)
Tofiq Musayev defeated Ludovit Klein via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:07
Michael Oliveira defeated Oban Elliott via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:49
Borislav Nikolic defeated Mark Vologdin via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Bogdan Grad defeated Dennis Buzukja via submission (head-and-arm choke) – Round 2, 4:33
Mateusz Rebecki defeated Kyle Prepolec via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:41
Nina Milosevic defeated Hailey Cowan via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:41
Jovan Leka defeated Alexander Poppeck via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:22
Stephanie Luciano defeated Marina Spasic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:20