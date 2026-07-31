Fri. Jul 31st, 2026

UFC Belgrade weigh-in results and video – Medic vs. Rodriguez

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Official weigh-ins for UFC Belgrade from the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia are in the books. In the main event, Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez will meet in a welterweight clash after former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Navajo Stirling in the co-main event slot.

Ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Watch below:

UFC Belgrade weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)

Aleksandar Rakic (237.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (254)

Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)

Vlasto Cepo (185) vs. Gilbert Urbina (185.5)

Milos Janicic (156) vs. Noah Gugnon (155)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 11 a.m. ET)

Ludovit Klein (155.5) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155.5)

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Michael Oliveira (171)

Mark Vologdin (135.5) vs. Borislav Nikolic (136)

Bogdan Grad (145.5) vs. Dennis Buzukja (146)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Kyle Prepolec (155))

Nina Milosevic (134.5) vs. Hailey Cowan (136)

Jovan Leka (262.5) vs. Alexander Poppeck (215)

Marina Spasic (115.5) vs. Stephanie Luciano (115)

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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