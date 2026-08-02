Logan Storley enters pretrial diversion program, sexual assault charges dropped

Former PFL fighter Logan Storley will not serve jail time after he was arrested on sexual assault allegations back in May in Key West, Florida.

Prosecutors closed the case and canceled the next court hearing, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 3.

“We are pleased that the criminal case involving Logan Storley has been resolved through a pretrial diversion program, after which the State has agreed to dismiss the charges,” Storley’s manager and attorney David Martin said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting.

“We want to thank attorneys Jeff and Diego Weiner for their exceptional representation and most importantly, we want to thank everyone who refused to rush to judgment. The presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of our criminal justice system, and every person deserves fairness, due process, and the opportunity to have their case decided based on the facts, not public opinion.

“Logan is committed to becoming the best version of himself and looks forward to focusing on his family, his career, and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“Storm” Storley was originally booked into Monroe County’s main jail on Stock Island and later released on $50,000 bond.

According to his arrest report, “Storley met a woman at the Bull and Whistle, a three-story bar on Duval Street, at around 3 a.m. The woman told detectives Storley was trying to dance with her, but ‘wanted to get away.’”

The report continues to state that the woman and her sister went to the second-story bar to dance, where she saw other people in Storley’s group.

“He asked the woman to go to the third-floor bar, where clothing is optional, and ‘get naked,’” the report states. She said ‘no’, but eventually did go to the upstairs bar, called The Garden of Eden, according to the report.

When Storley made another attempt to dance with the woman, she danced close to another woman “in an effort to avoid him,” the report states. She then went downstairs to leave the establishment without him noticing, she told police according to the report. But, Storley followed her outside and persuaded her to go into an ally on Telegraph Lane, a block east of Duval Street, where he got naked and had intercourse with the woman against her will, according to the report.

The incident was witnessed by several employees of Teasers, a strip bar that is on Duval and backs into Telegraph Lane, detectives wrote in the report. When Storley noticed the employees, he ran away, leaving his clothes behind, but he was apprehended by the Teasers manager, who took him to officers in the area, according to the report. Officers took the woman to a health clinic for a sexual-assault examination, the report states. After being read his rights, Storley said he did not want to talk to police without his attorney present, according to the report.

Storley holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-4 and is coming off a May 2 main event win over Florim Zendeli at PFL Sioux Falls.

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