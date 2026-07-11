UFC 329 results -Gregor vs. Holloway 2

UFC 329 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The July 11 fight card is headlined by a rematch between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and BMF champion Max Holloway in a non-title bout.

The bout is a rematch of their 2013 pairing where McGregor came out victorious in the featherweight division. The rematch against Holloway marks McGregor’s first fight in five years after he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

In the co-main event slot, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett will take on Benoit Saint Denis.

UFC 329 results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Prelims (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden

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