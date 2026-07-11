UFC 329 results -Gregor vs. Holloway 2
UFC 329 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The July 11 fight card is headlined by a rematch between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and BMF champion Max Holloway in a non-title bout.
The bout is a rematch of their 2013 pairing where McGregor came out victorious in the featherweight division. The rematch against Holloway marks McGregor’s first fight in five years after he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
In the co-main event slot, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett will take on Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 329 results below:
Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway
Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
Prelims (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker
Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez
Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)
Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong
Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
Farid Basharat vs. John Garza
Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese
Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden