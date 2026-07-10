Fri. Jul 10th, 2026
UFC 329

UFC 329 weigh-in results and video – Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2

By Eric Kowal 1 hour ago

UFC 329 weigh-in results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The July 11 fight card is headlined by a rematch between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and BMF champion Max Holloway in a non-title bout.

The bout is a rematch of their 2013 pairing where McGregor came out victorious in the featherweight division. The rematch against Holloway marks McGregor’s first fight in five years after he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

In the co-main event slot, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett will take on BenoitSaint Denis.

UFC 329 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor (170.5) vs. Max Holloway (170)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Brandon Royval (125) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (126)

King Green (155.5) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Preliminary Card (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Robert Whittaker (205.5)

Gable Steveson (241) vs. Elisha Ellison (236)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (136)

Luke Riley (146) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Wang Cong (125.5)

Damian Pinas (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (186)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. John Garza (135.5)

Ryan Gandra (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (184.5)

Alessando Costa (126) vs. Cody Durden (125.5)

Watch UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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