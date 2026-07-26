Sun. Jul 26th, 2026
Mick Terrill, BKB 57

Mick Terrill and Vargas Brothers shine at BKB 57 delivers night knockout night in London

By Report 6 hours ago

LONDON, July 25, 2026 – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing lit up the O2 Arena tonight with a stacked card full of explosive finishes. In the heavyweight BKB 57 main event, Britain’s Mick Terrill delivered a thunderous first-round stoppage, while the Vargas brothers each secured decisive victories in the co-main doubleheader. Amado Vargas was additionally named Performance of the Night for his highlight-reel knockout.

Mick Terrill dominated the headline bout, stopping Florian De La Motte by TKO at 1:41 of the first round. Fighting in front of his passionate home fans, Terrill showcased devastating power to reinforce his position as a top contender in BKB’s heavyweight division.

Mick Terrill said: “Get me back in there. Whoever it is – I’m ready. “

The Vargas brothers stole the spotlight in the co-main event doubleheader. Fernando Vargas Jr. impressed with a second-round TKO victory over Gary Allen at 1:20. Amado Vargas was even more emphatic, earning a first-round KO at 2:09 and taking home Performance of the Night honors. The brothers’ dominant performances on the same card marked a historic night for the Vargas family in bare knuckle boxing.

Fernando Vargas Jr said: “It’s a street fight in there. What BKB is doing is amazing. Giving young fighters an opportunity on a different platform and it really is a great platform.”

Amado Vargas said: “Man I love this sh*t. I love fighting. Shout out to all the fans and all the haters putting money in my pocket. All of my supporters – thank you for always showing love. This fight was for you guys. BKB is doing an amazing job. This is the best promotion right here. I feel amazing. I worked my ass off in my camp and it showed in there”

Aaron Chalmers continued the night’s trend of decisive finishes, earning a doctor’s stoppage TKO victory over Jack Fincham at 1:08 of the first round in a highly anticipated catchweight clash between two of Britain’s biggest crossover stars.

The stacked undercard delivered non-stop excitement with multiple first-round finishes and a hard-fought draw, showcasing the depth of talent in BKB.

Full Results – BKB 57, O2 Arena, London – July 25, 2026:

• Mick Terrill def. Florian De La Motte via TKO at 1:41 of Round 1 (Heavyweight Main Event)
• Fernando Vargas Jr. def. Gary Allen via TKO at 1:20 of Round 2 (Super Welterweight)
• Aaron Chalmers def. Jack Fincham via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 1:08 of Round 1 (Catchweight)
• Amado Vargas def. Gary Allen via KO at 2:09 of Round 1 (Super Featherweight) – Performance of the Night
• Simey Doherty vs. Aaron McCallum ends in a Split Draw after 5 Rounds
• Matty Askin def. Jay Kerr via TKO at 2:02 of Round 1
• Martin Reffell def. Liam Howell via KO at 0:47 of Round 1
• Lee Spencer def. Braide Lee Harkett via KO at 0:25 of Round 1
• Liam Turuel def. Will Dermietzel via KO at 0:25 of Round 1
• Nico Earwaker def. Liam Blackwell via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at the end of Round 2
• Kye Stevens def. Jack McNally via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) in Round 2

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