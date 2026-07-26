Gaston Reyno finishes BKFC main event fight in front of President of Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay (July 25, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) made an epic first impression Saturday night in its highly anticipated South American premiere at BKFC Fight Night Uruguay in front of a sold-out, loud and boisterous crowd of 9,467 fans at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

With the President of Uruguay, Yamandu Orsi sitting ringside, Montevideo, Uruguay’s own Gaston Reyno smashed his way to 4-0 with a fourth straight stoppage victory in Saturday’s Main Event. Already regarded as The Fighting Pride of Uruguay, the unbeaten Reyno dropped Josh “Jarhead” Krejci twice before their lightweight bout was stopped at 1:29 of the opening round.

“I’m extremely happy,” Reyno said to the rocking hometown crowd in his post-fight interview. “I’m very proud and very happy to be here. This is a dream come true.”

Krejci, who hails from Omaha, NE, is now 2-3 in the Squared Circle.

BKFC Fight Night Uruguay aired LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App.

Former UFC star Guido “Ninja” Cannetti won big in his hotly anticipated BKFC debut, defeating Emiliano “El Toro” Nielli via unanimous decision in Saturday’s Co-Main Event. Cannetti, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, recorded the sole knockdown of the fight. Nielli, who represents Montevideo, Uruguay, was also stepping into the Squared Circle for the first time.

In Saturday’s Featured Fight, Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Luis “The Machine” Jimenez was victorious in his BKFC debut, edging out Javier “Chunty Boy” Torres for the unanimous decision in their heavyweight battle. The Mexican-born Gilbert, AZ product Torres was also making his BKFC debut.

Montevideo, Uruguay’s Marilyn “La Reina” Contin only needed 73 seconds to steamroll Gisela “Emperetriz” Luna in their matchup of debuting women’s bantamweight fighters. Luna represents Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Nicolas “Guerro” Jara sent Ramon “The Rock” Mascarena of Santiago, Chile to the canvas nine times en route to the dominant unanimous decision victory in their featherweight matchup. Both fighters were stepping into the Squared Circle for the first time.

Nicolas “Nitro” Mujica of Montevideo, Uruguay was victorious in his BKFC debut, earning the unanimous decision over fellow debuting featherweight Gonzalo Diaz Arredondo. Arredondo hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Buenos Aires, Argentina product Harel Nicodella stopped Franco Perochena via technical knockout in the third round of their light-heavyweight bout. The stoppage came 48 seconds into the third stanza. Both Nicodella and Perochena were making their BKFC debuts.

Santiago, Chile’s Jacqueline “Capo” Ayala edged out Giuliana Cosnard of Paraná, Argentina for the split-decision victory in their women’s flyweight matchup. Both combatants were stepping into the Squared Circle for the first time.

Montevideo, Uruguay’s Nicolas “The Grim Reaper” Acevedo defeated Victor “Hyena” Borda via unanimous decision in their action-packed battle of debuting bantamweights. Borda hails from Lima, Peru.

Buenos Aires, Argentina lightweight Joel “Lobo” Dorado was victorious in his BKFC debut, defeating Gonzalo “Monkey” Barrera via unanimous decision. Barrera, who represents Montevideo, Uruguay, was also making his BKFC debut.

In the first BKFC fight to ever take place in Uruguay, Mar del Plata, Argentina’s Leandro “The End” Torres climbed to 2-1 at the expense of the debuting Gonzalo Jara in welterweight action. The ringside doctor called a stop to the fight at 1:38 of the third round. Jara represents Valparaíso, Chile.

BKFC Fight Night Uruguay Results

Gaston Reyno def. Josh Krejci via TKO in Round 1 (1:29)

Guido Cannetti def. Emiliano Nielli via Unanimous Decision

Luis Jimenez def. Javier Torres via Unanimous Decision

Marilyn Contin def. Gisela Luna via TKO in Round 1 (1:13)

Nicolas Jara def. Ramon Mascarena via Unanimous Decision

Nicolas Mujica def. Gonzalo Diaz Arredondo via Unanimous Decision

Harel Nicodella def. Franco Perochena via TKO in Round 3 (0:48)

Jacqueline Ayala def. Giuliana Cosnard via Split Decision

Nicolas Acevedo def. Victor Borda via Unanimous Decision

Joel Dorado def. Gonzalo Barrera via Unanimous Decision

Leandro Torres def. Gonzalo Jara via TKO in Round 3 (1:38)