WNBA’s Sophie Cunningham Makes Surprise Appearance as Honorary Octagon Girl at UFC 329

WNBA standout Sophie Cunningham added an unexpected chapter to her growing off-court profile Saturday night, stepping into the spotlight as an honorary Octagon Girl during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Indiana Fever guard appeared before the night’s co-main event, drawing a loud reaction from the sold-out crowd as she carried the round card around the Octagon. The surprise cameo quickly generated buzz across social media, where fans from both the WNBA and UFC reacted to the crossover appearance.

Cunningham, who has become one of the WNBA’s most recognizable personalities, is known for her competitive edge and outspoken demeanor on the basketball court. Her appearance at one of the UFC’s biggest events of the year represented another example of athletes crossing into different sports and entertainment platforms.

The guest role came during a stacked UFC 329 card headlined by Conor McGregor’s long-awaited rematch with Max Holloway. While the event featured the promotion’s regular Octagon Girls throughout the evening, Cunningham’s honorary appearance before the co-main event stood out as one of the night’s biggest surprises.

Fans inside the arena welcomed the WNBA veteran with enthusiastic applause, while clips of her walk around the Octagon spread rapidly online within minutes.

The appearance continues Cunningham’s rise as a crossover sports personality. Since joining the Indiana Fever, she has become one of the league’s most talked-about players, with her physical style of play, candid interviews and growing social media presence helping expand her profile beyond basketball.

Neither Cunningham nor the UFC announced the appearance in advance, making the moment an unexpected highlight for those in attendance.

Although brief, the cameo underscored the increasing overlap between major American sports leagues and combat sports, as organizations continue to tap high-profile athletes from outside their own ranks to create memorable moments during marquee events.

For Cunningham, Saturday night offered a different kind of spotlight—trading the hardwood for the bright lights of the Octagon, if only for a few memorable moments.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.