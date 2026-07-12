Conor McGregor comeback ends in early heartbreak at UFC 329

UFC star Conor McGregor injured early in UFC 329 main event

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon ended in devastating fashion Saturday night, as the former two-division UFC champion suffered a serious leg injury just over a minute into the main event of UFC 329 against Max Holloway.

Making his first appearance in five years after recovering from the broken leg he sustained in 2021, McGregor entered T-Mobile Arena to a thunderous ovation. The Irish superstar looked confident early, opening the fight aggressively with a jumping kick aimed at Holloway.

However, disaster struck almost immediately.

As McGregor landed, his right leg appeared to buckle awkwardly beneath him. He stumbled backward and struggled to regain his footing, visibly compromised despite attempting to continue. Holloway quickly capitalized, pressing forward with strikes and forcing McGregor to the canvas.

Although McGregor briefly tried to fight through the injury, it became clear he could no longer support his weight. Referee Mike Beltran stepped in to wave off the contest, awarding Holloway a first-round TKO victory just 69 seconds into the fight.

“It’s not the way I wanted to win,” Holloway said afterward. “I wanted the fans to see us really fight. Conor worked hard to get back here, and I hope he recovers.”

McGregor exited the Octagon without addressing the crowd, clearly emotional as UFC medical staff assisted him backstage. Initial reports indicated the injury involved his right knee or leg, though the UFC had not confirmed the full extent immediately following the event.

The loss marks another heartbreaking setback for the 37-year-old, whose comeback had been one of the most anticipated returns in MMA history. Fans had waited years to see “The Notorious” compete again after the gruesome leg fracture he suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Instead, the comeback ended almost before it began.

For Holloway, the victory avenged his 2013 loss to McGregor, though the Hawaiian admitted the circumstances left him unsatisfied.

“I know we’ll talk about this one, but I wanted the real fight,” Holloway said. “Nobody wants to win because of an injury.”

Questions now surround McGregor’s future. With another potentially serious lower-body injury threatening a lengthy rehabilitation, many are wondering whether the former champion will ever receive the comeback he envisioned.

What was expected to be one of the biggest nights in UFC history instead became another painful chapter in one of mixed martial arts’ most dramatic careers.

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