Paddy Pimblett reacts to Conor McGregor injury at UFC 329

Paddy Pimblett did express much sympathy for Conor McGregor after the former two-division UFC champion suffered a serious knee injury during the main event of UFC 329.

“Oh my god, McGregor’s done already?,” Pimblett asked. “He’s finished, the new boy is in town. I can become the face of the organization now.”

Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Conor McGregor’s loss: “Oh my god, McGregor’s done already? He’s finished, the new boy is in town. I can become the face of the organization now.” #UFC329

pic.twitter.com/ytNRCaAx8X — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2026

McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon lasted only moments before disaster struck. Attempting an early flying kick against Max Holloway, the Irish star landed awkwardly, appearing to severely injure his knee. The bout was stopped shortly afterward when it became clear McGregor could no longer continue, bringing an abrupt end to his first UFC appearance in more than five years.

Earlier in the evening, Pimblett had delivered one of the standout performances of the card, submitting Benoit Saint Denis in just 52 seconds to re-establish himself among the lightweight division’s top contenders. The emphatic victory immediately fueled speculation about his next opponent, with several fighters and analysts calling for blockbuster matchups involving the Liverpool native.

McGregor did not attend the post-fight press conference because of the knee injury, leaving questions about the severity of the damage and the timeline for any potential return unanswered. UFC president Dana White is expected to provide further updates once McGregor undergoes additional medical evaluation.

Despite the unfortunate ending to the main event, UFC 329 significantly boosted Pimblett’s standing in the lightweight division. His rapid submission victory earned widespread praise and has already sparked debate over whether he should face champion Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje in a rematch, or another top-five contender next.

For McGregor, however, the focus has shifted from championship aspirations to recovery, with another lengthy rehabilitation now a possibility after an eagerly awaited comeback ended in heartbreaking fashion.

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