Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After UFC 329 Injury: “My Head Gasket Is Gone”

Conor McGregor has released a statement since suffering an injury that forced his short-lived UFC 329 return tonight against Max Holloway, describing the setback as both physically and emotionally devastating.

In a post on social media, the former two-division UFC champion said the injury came without warning despite completing his training camp without any physical issues.

“My head gasket is gone. Destroyed,” McGregor wrote. “I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”

My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

The statement offers McGregor’s first insight into the circumstances surrounding this evening’s injury, which derailed his anticipated return at UFC 329. According to McGregor, he entered fight week healthy and was able to perform all aspects of his training, including explosive kicking movements and jumping, without any indication that a serious injury was imminent.

His comments suggest the injury occurred suddenly rather than as the culmination of a lingering issue, adding to the frustration surrounding the early stoppage.

The UFC has not yet announced a timetable for McGregor’s return or whether his UFC 329 bout will be rescheduled. Further details regarding the nature and severity of the injury are also expected as more information becomes available.

McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history, and his recovery timeline is likely to be closely followed by fans and the UFC alike as questions continue over when he will next compete.

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