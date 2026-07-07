Paddy Pimblett: A Scouser Who Believes He Doesn’t Get Knocked Out

When Paddy Pimblett talks about fighting, he rarely speaks only about himself. He speaks about where he comes from. Born and raised in Liverpool, Pimblett proudly identifies as a Scouser, and he often suggests that his toughness is part of that identity. It’s why fans have heard him say, in one form or another, that he’s a Scouser and Scousers don’t get knocked out.

Paddy “The Baddy” first famously declared, “I’m a Scouser, we don’t get knocked out!” during his post-fight interview at Cage Warriors 78 on September 10, 2016, after a dramatic comeback win against Julian Erosa. He later solidified this iconic catchphrase in the global mainstream on September 4, 2021, when he shouted the exact same line in his post-fight interview after knocking out Luigi Vendramini in his highly anticipated UFC debut.

This Saturday, Pimblett returns to the UFC octagon when he stands opposite Benoit Saint Denis in the UFC 329 co-main event just before Conor McGregor returns to action for the first time in five years.

Of course, in mixed martial arts, no fighter is literally impossible to knock out. The sport has shown time and again that every competitor is vulnerable. But Pimblett’s statement isn’t meant as a scientific fact—it’s a declaration of mentality. It’s a way of saying that no matter how hard he’s hit, he’ll keep coming forward and refuse to give in.

Being a Scouser means being from Liverpool, a city in northwest England with a rich maritime history and a reputation for resilience. The term comes from “lobscouse,” a stew once commonly eaten by sailors who passed through Liverpool’s busy docks. Over time, the nickname became associated with the city’s people, their distinctive accent, and their strong local identity.

Scousers are often described as proud, quick-witted, and fiercely loyal to their city. Liverpool has overcome economic hardship, industrial decline, and social challenges, yet its communities have maintained a strong sense of solidarity. That history has shaped a culture where people often look out for one another and take pride in standing together through difficult times.

Pimblett embodies many of those traits. His confidence is unmistakable, his personality is larger than life, and he embraces Liverpool’s culture every time he walks into the arena. Whether he’s speaking to the media or celebrating with supporters, he represents his hometown with unmistakable pride.

The phrase “Scousers don’t get knocked out” captures that spirit. It’s less about denying reality and more about expressing an attitude of resilience. To Pimblett, getting hurt isn’t the end of the fight. It’s a challenge to keep pushing, absorb adversity, and find a way to respond.

That mindset resonates with many of his fans. They see a fighter who carries his city’s identity into one of the toughest sports in the world, competing with confidence and determination. His words have become part of his persona—a reminder that, in his eyes, being a Scouser means refusing to let setbacks define you.

Whether you agree with the statement literally or see it as motivational rhetoric, it reflects something deeper than fighting. For Paddy Pimblett, being a Scouser is about pride, resilience, humor in the face of adversity, and an unshakable belief that no matter how difficult things become, you keep getting back up.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.