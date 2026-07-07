Jade Masson-Wong signs with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the signing of Canadian standout Jade Masson-Wong in a multi-fight, multi-year agreement. The Quebec fan favorite, known as “Evil Smile,” brings her proven bare knuckle power, versatility, and charismatic personality to the BKB trigon, with her highly anticipated debut scheduled in the coming months as she targets BKB world championship contention.

This signing further demonstrates BKB’s growing momentum and ability to attract elite talent from across the combat sports landscape. The promotion continues to draw decorated athletes who thrive in the raw, high-stakes environment of bare knuckle competition, building on successful crossovers and delivering action-packed events that captivate fans worldwide.

Masson-Wong enters BKB with a strong professional record of 4-2 (2 KOs) in bare knuckle boxing, 2-1 (1 KO) as a professional boxer, and 3-3 (1 KO) in MMA. Standing 5’4” with a 62” reach, the 33-year-old Orthodox fighter trains at renowned facilities including Tristar Quebec and Club de Boxe Pound 4 Pound. A former gymnast who began boxing at age 13, she rose to become the No. 1-ranked women’s flyweight contender in other bare knuckle promotions and made history with a spectacular 60-second knockout victory over Gabrielle Roman. Her most recent bout saw her go the distance in a split decision against Brazilian standout Aline Pereira in gloved boxing on the Rousey vs. Carano card.

Jade’s appeal extends far beyond the ring. A megastar in her native Quebec and a growing fan favorite in the United States, she is known for her love of motorcycles, distinctive tattoo collection, and strong social media presence. Despite her “Evil Smile” nickname, she is widely respected for her kind and approachable demeanor. She also serves as a brand ambassador for major companies including Perfect Sports and Chrono Aviation.

Jade Masson-Wong said: “Bare knuckle is one of the purest and toughest forms of combat, and I’m thrilled to join the number one promotion in the space BKB at this exciting time. I’ve already shown I can knock opponents out quickly and compete at the highest level. Now I’m coming to BKB to chase world titles and give the fans the exciting fights they deserve.”

Mike Vazquez, Chairman and Founder of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, said: “Jade Masson-Wong is a dynamic, fan-friendly fighter with real knockout power and proven experience. Her signing adds star power, international appeal, and excitement to our roster. We’re looking forward to watching her light up the trigon.”

David Tetreault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, said: “Jade is a complete package – a skilled fighter, a magnetic personality, and a proven draw. Her addition strengthens our women’s division and brings fresh energy to BKB as we continue to expand globally.”

Masson-Wong joins an elite and rapidly expanding roster featuring more than 200 fighters from over 30 countries, highlighting BKB’s status as the premier destination for top talent seeking the ultimate challenge in combat sports. More major announcements are expected in the weeks ahead.

From its beginnings in 2015 as BYB Extreme Fighting Series, founded by MMA pioneer Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris and Mike Vazquez, BKB has grown into a regulated, globally broadcast powerhouse through strategic acquisitions and a fighter-first philosophy. Landmark broadcast partnerships with talkSPORT (UK and Ireland), VICE (US and Canada), and Telemundo (Spanish-language in the US) have brought the excitement of bare knuckle boxing to millions of fans around the world.