Former UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch previews BK Ice Wars on August 8th

Interview with Ian Heinisch

President of BKFC Ice Wars Ian Heinisch, next event August 8th on ESPN Ocho. Ian also spoke about some of the challenges with the promotion over the last year, the upcoming event in September and what fans can expect on Saturday night.

“We taped the show and took out the best four fights. Obviously, ESPN is going to own those fights. Man, we picked some good ones, some incredible fights. Divyne Apollon, like we got some young studs in there, that are heavy handed. It is going to be fast paced, only a 25-minute show. We have knockouts on the fight card and incredible athleticism.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports