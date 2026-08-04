UFC fighter Allan Nascimento found dead of an apparent heart attack at age 34

The mixed martial arts world is mourning the loss of UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento who was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. He was 34 years of age.

UFC officials announced Nascimento’s passing on social media.

“This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts and deepest… pic.twitter.com/vlaBaBOyJr — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2026

Fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nascimento held a pro MMA record of 22-7. He competed on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he lost a split decision to Raulian Paiva in 2018.

Nascimento later made his way to the UFC, where he fought six times, going 4-2 in the octagon and earning two Performance of the Night bonuses. Most recently, Nascimento lost a split decision to Mitch Raposo at UFC Vegas 119 in June.

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