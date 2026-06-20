Sat. Jun 20th, 2026
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UFC Vegas 119 Results – Kape vs. Horiguchi 2

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago

UFC Vegas 119 results from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The June 20 event which will broadcast live on Paramount+ on Saturday is headlined by a rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. The two men fought each other previously under the RIZIN banner in Japan with Horiguchi winning by submission in 2017.

UFC Vegas 119 Results Below:

Main Card (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET)

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo

Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell

Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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