UFC Vegas 119 Results – Kape vs. Horiguchi 2
UFC Vegas 119 results from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The June 20 event which will broadcast live on Paramount+ on Saturday is headlined by a rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. The two men fought each other previously under the RIZIN banner in Japan with Horiguchi winning by submission in 2017.
UFC Vegas 119 Results Below:
Main Card (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET)
Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling
Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili
Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)
Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas
Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins
Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo
Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell
Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli
Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos
Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi