JC DeLeon finishes Tony Soto in BKFC Fight Night Nashville headliner

Nashville, TN (June 19, 2026) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) made a smashing first impression in the company’s highly anticipated Tennessee premiere on Friday night with BKFC Fight Night Nashville, broadcast LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App from the sold-out Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Big-time upsets took place in Friday’s Main Event and Co-Main Event.

In the BKFC Fight Night Nashville Main Event, JC DeLeon defeated former BKFC World Title challenger Tony “Loco” Soto. Soto’s corner called a stop to the fight at the conclusion of the third round. DeLeon, who hails from Fort Worth, TX, is now 3-1 under the BKFC banner. The Hickory, NC product Soto, who entered fight night as the #3 Ranked Contender in the BKFC lightweight division, is now 6-4 in his BKFC career.

“I’m on my way up and he’s on his way out. Respect to Tony Soto; he’s a hell of a fighter. God bless him and his family,” DeLeon said in his post-fight interview, adding, “I hope we put on a show for you all. God bless you all.”

After drawing even through five back-and-forth rounds, Friday’s Co-Main Event was decided via a winner-takes-all overtime round, with Tray “Big Dog” Martin upsetting the #2 Ranked Contender in the BKFC featherweight division, Nathan “The Reaper” Rivera, via judges’ decision. Martin, who recorded the sole knockdown of the fight represents Columbia, MO, and is now 2-0, while the Smyrna, GA fighter Rivera is now 5-1.

Martin took aim at BKFC World Featherweight Champion “King” Kai Stewart in addition to Bryan “El Gallo” Duran, who was sitting ringside, in his post-fight interview: “I’m here to tell you that there are levels to this. This isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve had 27 pro fights, 18 amateur fights. I’ve got way more experience than any of you people combined. Let’s go!”

In Friday’s Featured Fight, Bobby “ODB” Taylor recorded six knockdowns en route to the second-round technical knockout victory over Angel “OG” Hernandez in lightweight action. The stoppage came 58 seconds into the second stanza. The Pocahontas, TN product is now 7-4, while Hernandez, who represents Gary, IN, moves to 1-2.

Celebrities in attendance on Friday night included Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson, media personality Bunnie Xo and BKFC Cruiserweight World Champion Esteban “Mohawk” Rodriguez, amongst others.

In the first Ironweight (206-225 pounds) bout in BKFC history, Pori, Finland’s Prince McLean defeated Jeramy “The Cowboy” Karshner of Lithopolis, OH via technical knockout. The bout was stopped with 12 seconds left in the opening frame. Both fighters were stepping into the BKFC Squared Circle for the first time.

Woodstock, GA lightweight Cole Ferrell climbed to 2-1 with a dominant victory over Quintan “The Hitman” Foye. Ferrell recorded three knockdowns before the bout ended 38 seconds into the final round. The Greensboro, NC product Foye is now 2-5 under the BKFC banner.

Nashville, TN’s Ravon “Big Shot” Baxter smashed his way to 2-1-1 with a 93-second technical knockout victory at the expense of Junior “The Joker” Hicks in the light-heavyweight division. Baxter sent Hicks to the canvas twice. Hicks, who hails from Greenfield, IA, is now 0-2.

Nashville, TN’s Caleb “Batman” Harvey was victorious in his BKFC debut, defeating Josh “Jigsaw” Whiteside via unanimous decision in welterweight action. All three judges agreed on the 30-27 score. Whiteside, representing Memphis, TN, is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner.

Fort Thomas, KY light-heavyweight upstart Zach “The Ripper” Russ only needed 45 seconds to steamroll Kelvin “Next Level” Rayford in his BKFC premiere. Rayford, who hails from Ada, OK, was also making his BKFC debut.

Nashville, TN’s Payton “The Horseman” Hayes turned heads in his BKFC debut, needing just 101 seconds to stop Julian Valencia in bantamweight action. Hayes logged a pair of knockdowns to the finish. Valencia, who represents Kenosha, WI, is now 0-2 in his BKFC career.

In the first BKFC fight in Tennessee history, Joby “Jobywankenobi” Steffensmeier defeated Robert “Ohteht” Fichtnervia split decision in bantamweight action. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for the Davenport, IA product, while one judge scored the contest 29-28 for the Liberal, KS fighter Fichtner. Steffensmeier is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. Fichtner was making his promotional debut.

BKFC Fight Night Nashville Results

JC DeLeon def. (3) Tony Soto via TKO in Round 3 (2:00)

Tray Martin def. (2) Nathan Rivera via Unanimous Decision in Overtime Round (10-9×3)

Bobby Taylor def. Angel Hernandez via TKO in Round 2 (0:58)

Prince McLean def. Jeramy Karshner via TKO in Round 1 (1:48)

Cole Ferrell def. Quintan Foye via TKO in Round 5 (0:38)

Ravon Baxter def. Junior Hicks via TKO in Round 1 (1:33)

Caleb Harvey def. Josh Whiteside via Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)

Zach Russ def. Kelvin Rayford via TKO in Round 1 (0:45)

Payton Hayes def. Julian Valencia via KO in Round 1 (1:41)

Joby Steffensmeier def. Robert Fichtner via Split Decision (29-28×2, 28-29),