PFL San Diego results – A.J. McKee outpoints Salamat Isbulaev

PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX has culminated at the Pechanga Arena after a night of incredible MMA action.

#2 AJ “Mercenary” McKee (25-2) reminded the world who he is, as the American defeated previously undefeated destroyer #4Salamat Isbulaev (10-1) via unanimous decision and proved why he’s one of the best featherweights in MMA. In a high-level match-up, McKee grounded Isbulaev for all three rounds, and nearly got the submission finish in the closing moments of the match to seal the win, getting a 30-27 score from all the judges.

#2Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche (26-8) proved to be timeless once again as she defeated #8Viviane “Vivi” Araujo (14-8) via second-round submission. After a back-and-forth opening round, Carmouche countered a takedown attempt from Araujo in the second round by locking in a deep guillotine choke and forcing the Brazilian contender to tap out. Following the win, the San Diego local will be paying close attention to PFL New York Presented By Arkham on July 31 as Dakota Ditcheva returns against Denise Kielholtz and will be vying for an opportunity against the victor.

In a lightweight match-up with huge consequences for the 155 lbs PFL rankings, #4Alexander “Peresvet” Shabliy (25-4) returned after a two year lay-off and bounced back to winning ways as he defeated Englishman #2Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis (20-7-1) via unanimous decision. Shabliy was in control from the opening bell, as he outworked Davis for all three rounds, scoring a 30-27 across the board to pick up his first win since 2023.

And in the main card opener, former PFL Tournament World Champion Robert “Razor” Wilkinson (20-5) returned to winning ways against England’s Abraham “The One and Only” Bably (8-3) in a light heavyweight dust-up via second-round TKO. Wilkinson punished Bably with a barrage of knees in the clinch and then eventually finished things off with punches from side control.

Full PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX Main Card Results:

A.J. McKee (25-2) defeated Salamat Isbulaev (10-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Liz Carmouche (26-8) defeated Viviane Araujo (14-8) via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:07 in round two

Alexander Shabliy (25-4) defeated Alfie Davis (20-7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rob Wilkinson (20-5) defeated Abraham Bably (8-3) via TKO (punches) at 3:23 in round two

PFL San Diego Preliminary Card Results:

Khasan Magomedshairpov (11-0) defeated Josh Weems (15-6) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:10 of round one

Jena Bishop (11-3) defeated Ariane Lipski da Silva (19-11) via submission (armbar) at 4:08 of round one

Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) defeated Justin Wetzell (12-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 in round two

Shannon Clark (8-1) defeated Ilara Joanne (13-11) via TKO (strikes) at 1:43 in round three

Cobey Fehr (4-0) defeated Daniel Bzdigian (3-1) via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:00 in round one

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

• Saturday, July 18 – PFL Austin – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

• Saturday, July 25 – PFL D.C. – CareFirst Arena – Washington, D.C.

• Friday, July 31 – PFL New York Presented by Arkham – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York

• Friday, August 7 – PFL Charlotte – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

• Saturday, August 22 – PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater – Tampa, Florida