Jonathan Di Bella Defeats Zhang Peimian in Close Match to Retain Strawweight Kickboxing Gold

Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to historic Lumpinee Stadium with another thrilling card at The Inner Circle 22, which aired exclusively for members at live.onefc.com.

In the main event, Italian-Canadian striking icon Jonathan Di Bella successfully defended his ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title, turning away Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian via unanimous decision in a breathtaking five-round rematch.

The defending king established his rhythm early, opening the bout behind a surgical jab and slick body-to-head combinations while expertly managing the distance. However, the relentless Chinese standout refused to back down, matching the World Champion’s pace in the second stanza and finding a home for his heavy left hook.

The action evolved into a blistering firefight in the third frame. While Zhang briefly pinned the champion against the ropes to unload combinations and build momentum, Di Bella showcased his superior fight IQ to weather the storm.

The championship rounds became a high-stakes, back-and-forth chess match. Both world-class strikers poured their hearts out in the final three minutes, trading sharp knees in the clinch, body kicks, and blistering crosses until the final bell.

In the co-main event, Helena Crevar delivered an absolute masterclass, showcasing her supreme technical skill to secure a unanimous decision victory over Paige Ivette Clymer in their openweight submission grappling clash.

Following a brief exchange of collar ties on the feet, Crevar pulled her opponent into her guard, utilizing the position as a brilliant setup to catch a butterfly hook and sweep her way into full mount. Despite Clymer’s desperate attempts to create separation, Crevar remained incredibly heavy, methodically shutting down every escape and forcing her adversary to retreat into the turtle position.

The John Danaher-trained athlete instantly capitalized on the opening, sinking in her hooks to take Clymer’s back and lock up a body triangle. For the remainder of the contest, Crevar was in total control, relentlessly hunting for the rear-naked choke and sliding her arm under the chin. While Clymer displayed defensive resilience to survive the submission pressure until the final bell, Crevar’s endless attacks earned her the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

The Inner Circle 22 Results

Jonathan Di Bella def. Zhang Peimian via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship

Helena Crevar def. Paige Ivette Clymer via unanimous decision (submission grappling – openweight)

Mustafa Al-Tekreeti def. Kompikart PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut def. Sonrak Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Yuki Yoza def. Ben Woolliss via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

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