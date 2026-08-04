Aspen Ladd makes BKB debut against Bianca Daimoni in Miami

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today confirmed that former UFC title contender Aspen Ladd will make her BKB debut against Bianca Daimoni at BKB 58 on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Ladd joins an already stacked card headlined by undefeated BKB Heavyweight World Champion Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo, who defends his title against Mark O’Neil, while Olympic gold medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa also makes his highly anticipated bare knuckle debut against Yesner “Cuajadita” Talavera.

One of the most accomplished female combat sports athletes to enter the BKB ranks, Ladd brings elite-level experience from the highest stages of mixed martial arts, having competed for premier organizations including the UFC, Bellator MMA, PFL, BKFC, and Invicta FC. The Pioneer, California native rose as high as No. 2 in the UFC bantamweight rankings and has shared the cage with some of the sport’s biggest names, including current UFC champion Kayla Harrison and former UFC titleholders Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie. Her relentless, forward-moving style has produced multiple post-fight bonuses, including a “Fight of the Night” award in 2019, and carries into her bare knuckle career ahead of her BKB debut.

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing CEO, David Tetreault, said: “Aspen has already shown fight fans what she’s about, and now she gets the chance to do it inside our Trigon for the first time. She’s fought the best in the world across multiple organizations and never taken a backward step. Pairing her with Bianca Daimoni in Miami gives us another can’t-miss fight on a card that’s already loaded from top to bottom. This is exactly the kind of matchup that shows why the top female talent in combat sports wants to be part of BKB.”

Aspen Ladd said: “I can’t wait to make my debut in the Trigon and put on a show for the fans in Miami. Bianca’s tough and I know she’s coming to fight, but that’s exactly what I signed up for. BKB gives me the chance to compete with everything on the line, nogloves, no hiding, and I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

Standing opposite Ladd is Brazil’s Bianca “Diamante” Daimoni (1-1 BKB), a switch-stance welterweight who trains out of the storied Chute Boxe gym in Ibiraquera alongside Brazilian icon, Cris Cyborg. A decorated Muay Thai and MMA competitor with an 8-4 professional MMA record and a former AFC featherweight champion in Brazil, Daimoni made her bare knuckle debut at BYB 36 in early 2025 before returning to the Trigon at BKB50 – a milestone victory made all the more meaningful by her journey back to the sport. Daimoni lost five years of her fighting prime after a near-fatal battle with COVID-19 in 2020, a period that claimed her mother’s life and left her in a coma. Since her return, the Brazilian has rebuilt her career on grit and determination, and after a hard-fought decision loss to Jamie Driver at BKB 50 in January, she’ll look to spoil Ladd’s BKB debut in front of the Miami crowd.

Ladd joins an elite and rapidly expanding roster of more than 200 fighters from over 30 countries, underscoring BKB’s status as the premier destination for top talent seeking the ultimate challenge in combat sports.

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