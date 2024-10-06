Julianna Pena reclaims title, defeats Raquel Pennington in UFC 307 co-main event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, October 5, 2024, for UFC 307, going down live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira (11-2) and no. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr (13-5).

Co-headlining the event is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Raquel Pennington (16-9) and no. 1 ranked former champion Julianna Pena (12-5).

Pennington is better than she’s ever been at 36 years of age, coming into the bout on a six-fight win streak with victories over the likes of Marion Reneau (UD), Pannie Kianzad (UD), Macy Chiasson (guillotine choke), Aspen Ladd (UD), Ketlen Vieira (SD), and Mayra Bueno Silva (UD) where she claimed the bantamweight title earlier this year in January.

Pena on the other hand hadn’t fought since July of 2022 when she lost her rematch to Amanda Nunes (UD).

Continue reading to see how our co-main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Following a competitive opening round on the feet Pena was able to secure a body lock takedown in the second, spending some time in Pennington’s side control. Pennington eventually was able to escape, though had her back taken immediately after returning to her feet, a position held until the buzzer sounded.

Pena again secured a body lock trip in the third round, this one even prettier than the previous, beating Pennington up from top position after joining her on the mat. She again took the champion’s back, coming close with a neck crank and reigning down many punches from back mount.

Pennington hurt Pena with a head kick early on in round four, and soon after began boxing her up, dropping her with a heavy right hook later on in the round.

One would think it’s two-two going into the fifth and final round.

Though Pena landed some good punches of her own Pennington continued to land good combinations onto the former champion, hurting her on another occasion midway through the fifth.

Four split decisions in the last seven fights at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison challenging Julianna Pena will be a very intriguing fight to see.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!

Brady Ordway See Full Bio I became a fan of combat sports when I was 12 years old. I was scrolling through the channels and landed upon Versus, where WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night. That's the first fight I ever saw, and I was immediately hooked. So eventually, I began covering the sport in the fourth quarter of 2018, and have since started writing about animals as well. If you'd like to see those pieces, be sure to check out learnaboutnature.com!