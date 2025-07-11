Gervonta Davis arrested after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged with battery on Friday morning after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day.

“Tank” Davis was taken into custody in Miami Beach before being transported to the Doral Police Department.

Davis and the victim were in a romantic relationship for about four years and share two children.

The incident, which occurred outside her Doral, Florida home on June 15, was allegedly caught on film.

Police said Davis went to the victim’s home to pick up their children for Father’s Day, but a verbal altercation between him and the victim ensued, which escalated to a physical altercation.

According to the report, Davis told his ex-girlfriend to remove their children from his car as he no longer intended to take them, but when she leaned forward to retrieve their daughter from the backseat, Davis struck her in the back of the head and then slapped her in the face, causing a minor cut to the inner area of her lip.

Police said the victim then sent a text message to her mother, informing her that Davis was assaulting her and asking her to come outside.

The victim’s mother then exited the residence and saw her daughter visibly distressed and crying while arguing with Davis, the report stated.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.