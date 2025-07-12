Sat. Jul 12th, 2025
BKFC 78

BKFC 78 weigh-in results – Adams vs. Perdomo

By Eric Kowal 18 hours ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 78 fight card from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

BKFC 78 weigh-in results:

Main Card
Leonardo Perdomo, 259.4lbs. vs. Arnold Adams, 261.2lbs.
Gee Perez, 124.6 vs. Andrew Strode, 123.2 – Interim BKFC Flyweight World Title
Bryan Duran, 155.8 vs. Robbie Peralta, 155.6
Justin Ibarrola, 136.6 vs. Roberto Armas, 135.8
Howard Davis, 151.8 vs. Drako Rodriguez, 155
Francesco RIcchi, 175.2 vs. Dallas Davison, 176.6
Christine Vicens, 131.4 vs. Jenny Savage, 132
Keith Richardson, 205.4 vs. Steve Townsel, 206
Gaston Reyno, 165 vs. TBA

Prelims
Leo Carrera, 175.4 vs. Jake Bostwick, 175.4
Esteban Rodriguez, 203 vs. Julio Perez, 204.2
Justyn Martinez, 124 vs. ‘Rambo’ Russo, 125.4

