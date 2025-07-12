BKFC 78 weigh-in results – Adams vs. Perdomo

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 78 fight card from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

BKFC 78 weigh-in results:

Main Card

Leonardo Perdomo, 259.4lbs. vs. Arnold Adams, 261.2lbs.

Gee Perez, 124.6 vs. Andrew Strode, 123.2 – Interim BKFC Flyweight World Title

Bryan Duran, 155.8 vs. Robbie Peralta, 155.6

Justin Ibarrola, 136.6 vs. Roberto Armas, 135.8

Howard Davis, 151.8 vs. Drako Rodriguez, 155

Francesco RIcchi, 175.2 vs. Dallas Davison, 176.6

Christine Vicens, 131.4 vs. Jenny Savage, 132

Keith Richardson, 205.4 vs. Steve Townsel, 206

Gaston Reyno, 165 vs. TBA

Prelims

Leo Carrera, 175.4 vs. Jake Bostwick, 175.4

Esteban Rodriguez, 203 vs. Julio Perez, 204.2

Justyn Martinez, 124 vs. ‘Rambo’ Russo, 125.4

