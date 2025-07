Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 results – Live on Netflix

Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions hosts an all-female boxing card tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, headlined by a trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Taylor took the first two fights against Serrano who looks for redemption in what is their third and likely last fight.

Results below:

Main event

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 97-93)

Undercard (Netflix)

Alycia Baumgardner defeated Jennifer Miranda via unanimous decision

Shadasia Green defeated Savannah Marshall via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 96-93)

Ellie Scotney defeated Yamileth Marcado via unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 98-92)

Prelims

Chemeka Johnson defeated Shurretta Metcalf via TKO – Round 9, 0:02

Chantelle Cameron defeated Jessica Camara via decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)

Ramia Ali defeated Lila Furtado via unanimous decision (77-75, 77-75, 78-74)

Tamm Thibeault defeated Mary Casamassa via TKO – Round 5, 2:18

