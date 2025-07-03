Non GamStop Betting Sites – Ranking of the Best Safe and Legal Bookmakers Without UK License

Many British players are looking for the best non GamStop betting sites to bet on football, tennis and many other sports, including eSports, taking advantage of competitive odds. In this guide you will find the best non GamStop bookmakers available in the UK. To select betting sites without the UKGC license, we have conducted accurate tests that allow us to guarantee the quality of these platforms. So continue reading to find out more about non UK platforms, including their features, bonuses, and the variety of betting markets they offer.

Best Non GamStop Betting Sites Without UK License

Mad Casino — Welcome Bonus up to €1000 and 100 Free Spins Betmac — 200% Welcome Bonus. Betmac casino full site review Casino Peaches — 100% Bonus up to €300 and 50 Free Spins Hello Fortune — 250% Welcome Bonus Up to €1500 + 250 Free Spins Tea Spins — Welcome bonus up to €500 1RED — 200% up to £7,760 + 100 Free Spins King Chip — 500% up to £2,500 and 50 extra spins Electric Wins — 400% up to £1,000 and 50 extra spins Spins Heaven — 400% up to £2,000 and 100 extra spins Casino Joy — 100% for the initial deposit (up to €1,000) and 200 spins

What Are Non GamStop Sites?

Non GamStop betting sites are platforms that, unlike sites with the UKGC license, do not have a British license issued by the UKGC. Many of the sites without the UKGC license also host non GamStop casino sections. In this guide you will find all the best non GamStop bookmakers available in the UK.

Are non GamStop bookmakers safe?

Non GamStop betting sites are safe when they have an authoritative license, such as those issued by European states such as Malta and Curaçao. Therefore, among the non GamStop betting sites that you will find in this article, there are only safe and reliable non GamStop bookmakers that combine security with many advantages for players such as excellent promotions, customer support in British and a large variety of deposit methods.

Guide to selecting the best non GamStop sites?

How do we choose the best non GamStop betting sites? The non GamStop licensed bookmakers that we include in our selection are tested to verify elements such as bonuses and promotions, license and security, speed of deposits and withdrawals, variety and quantity of sporting events, including the presence of virtual sports. Here is an in-depth look at our criteria for choosing non GamStop licensed operators.

Bonuses & promotions

In selecting the best non GamStop bookmaker solutions, bonuses and promotions naturally play an important role. The non GamStop sites that we present to you offer first of all an excellent initial package that usually consists of a deposit bonus that will credit you with a percentage of the amount paid, usually 100%. But there will also be regular and special promotions such as bonuses on multiple bets, boosted winnings and many other initiatives. The VIP Club is also usually part of the promotional package of non GamStop bookmakers

Licensing & Security

We only offer you reliable non GamStop sites and for this reason licenses and security are fundamental elements for us. We verify not only the presence of a license of non GamStop betting sites but also that it is issued by an authoritative body. Furthermore, safe non GamStop sites must have an authoritative license and comply with all the main standards.

Privacy

Privacy on the Internet is always an essential element. Sharing too much data is not something that users usually like and they also have good reasons for this. The best non GamStop betting sites do not require the sending of documents during registration and in general you can start betting by providing only some essential personal data. These sites without documents respect your privacy to the maximum.

Safe & Fast Deposits & Withdrawals

The best legal non GamStop bookmakers must also allow you to make a deposit and withdrawal quickly and safely. We also check that a good variety of methods are offered, from traditional ones such as cards and electronic wallets, to cryptocurrencies that are difficult to find in the UK.

Betting & Winning Limits

Many British platform sites have fairly low betting and winning limits. In the safe and reliable non GamStop bookmakers in the UK that you find here, you can find higher betting limits and also the possibility of having higher withdrawal limits. This will allow you to bet as you see fit in betting sites without betting limits and not have to make withdrawals in multiple installments in the event of a win.

Number of Sports & Sporting Events

You can sign up to non GamStop sites and experience different sporting events, even those not present on British sites. Non GamStop bookmakers offer you hundreds of European and international events on which you can bet live, including football, tennis, Formula 1, basketball, volleyball and many other disciplines.

eSports

The non GamStop operators that you find in this list in many cases also allow you to bet on eSports or virtual sports. For example, you can bet on international Final Fantasy tournaments and many other eSports that are taking place around the world.

Live Betting Section

Live betting is definitely one of the most exciting options of non GamStop betting sites. You can bet on many matches right as they are taking place, thus being able to count on additional adrenaline and fun.

Betting Odds

Odds are a fundamental element in the world of betting. In non GamStop betting sites they are usually more competitive than British sites also thanks to the lower tax pressure. This means that by betting on the same event in non GamStop sites you can get a better odds.

Casino Section

In addition to sports betting, you can also enjoy classic casino software such as slots, table games, bingo and lottery. In addition, on non GamStop sites you can also find many live games with real croupiers for additional entertainment.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.