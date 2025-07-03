Overall, the UFC is in a good place, but there are some moans from fans who are becoming tired of seeing what they perceive as boring cards. While MMA purists are happy watching battles on the ground, many fans aren’t. With stars like Jon Jones opting to retire from the sport, are there any exciting fighters left?

While there probably is a shortage of fighters who put bums on seats and bring in pay-per-view purchases, some intriguing professionals are still looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC. These fighters have exciting styles, enormous potential, and star power. Not every fighter out there is the same, but there are some clear favorites among fans of the sport right now.

So, with a new breed emerging, plus some dangerous fighters who already have plenty of fans behind them, below we highlight five of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today.

Paddy Pimblett

Before seeing off King Green and Michael Chandler’s likes, many MMA fans struggled to take Paddy Pimblett seriously. A fighter people love to write off, the Liverpool-born hero has proved many of his doubters wrong. While there are bigger tests, potentially against Ilia Topuria, Pimblett is an exciting fighter. His pre-fight press conferences are filled with comical value, his entrances are entertaining, and he loves to fight and has a diverse skillset to go with it. His grappling has also improved since his debut fight in the promotion, while his striking is improving with every fight. Fast becoming a fan favourite, Paddy Pimblett is excellent to watch.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

As one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC right now, Shavkat Rakhmonov is always worth tuning in for. Having dismantled Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson, and Ian Machado Garry, domination could soon be on the cards for Shavkat Rakhmonov. He already has a 100% finishing rate, his fight IQ is right up there with the very best, and he always brings plenty of excitement to proceedings.

Tom Aspinall

With Jon Jones finally coming to a decision, Tom Aspinall can get on with his career. The UK fighter is the future of the heavyweight division now, and while the debate regarding who’d win between him and Jones will probably rumble on, there’s no denying just how special the 32-year-old is. From his sheer size and strength to his speed and knockout power, Aspinall ticks many boxes for fans who want to be entertained and confidently back fighters for big wins when assessing the latest UFC odds. The new undisputed heavyweight champion is hungry to succeed after a long delay, which can only be bad news for his rivals.

Justin Gaethje

When Justin Gaethje eventually decides to retire, which could come soon if he isn’t given the title shot he demands, the promotion will lose a fighter who has played his part in some iconic bangers. From his powerful striking to his undeniable heart, there aren’t many Justin Gaethje’s.

Khamzat Chimaev

With fans desperate to see how he fares against the middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev could soon become one of the biggest stars in the UFC. A fascinating fighter inside and outside the Octagon, the Emirati professional mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler brings a type of intensity many other fighters simply can’t. A fighter who is guaranteed to put on a show and go to war in every fight, Khamzat Chimaev is one to watch.

