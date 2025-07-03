Molly McCann, former UFC fighter, signs with Matchroom Boxing

Former UFC star Molly McCann has signed with Matchroom Boxing according to the promotion’s own Eddie Hearn.

“Molly McCann will compete now as a boxer,” Hearn said following the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank press conference. “About time, I’d like to say, as well, former ABA champion. Everybody knows the ability as a boxer. Obviously she’s been a massive star within the UFC, built her profile globally, as well, and we’re delighted to start the journey with her.”

McCann, 35, announced her retirement from mixed martial arts earlier this year following a submission loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC Fight Night 255 in London.

