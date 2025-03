UFC London Results – Edwards vs. Brady

UFC London Results – March 22, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns in the main event of UFC London on Saturday afternoon as he meets rising submission artist Sean Brady.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will take on Carlos Ulberg at 205-lbs. in the co-main event at the O2 Arena.

UFC London Results Below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Sean Brady defeated Leon Edwards via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 4, 1:39

Carlos Ulberg defeated Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Holland defeated Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexia Thainara defeated Molly McCann via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:32

Chris Duncan defeated. Jordan Vucenic via submission (guillotine) – Round, 2, 3:42

Nathaniel Wood defeated Morgan Charriere via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Chris Padilla defeated Jai Herbert via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Lone’er Kavanagh defeated Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Tybura defeated Mick Parkin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Leroy Duncan defeated Andrey Pulyaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Shauna Bannon defeated Puja Tomar via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 3:22)

Caolan Loughran defeated Nathan Fletcher via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Kaue Fernandes defeated Guram Kutateladze via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27,3 0-27)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.