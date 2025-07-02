Wed. Jul 2nd, 2025
Bec Rawlings

Bec Rawlings would like to fight Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark on same night

By Eric Kowal 3 hours ago

‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings (Rodriguez) returns to the ring with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on July 15 when she meets Jade-Masson Wong in Australia at BKFC 79.

While Rawlings may have a target in front of her, she’s not putting future options out to pasture.

While speaking with fellow former UFC fighter and promoter of Dirty Boxing, Mike Perry, Rawlings said she would like to get her hands on Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark.

“I actually commented on your guys’ Instagram when she was calling out Paige VanZant—I said, ‘I’ll fight both of them on the same night!’ I fought both of them in the UFC and came off on the wrong end of both fights. I’ve got a bone to pick with both these girls!”

Rawlings is currently 4-3 in bare knuckle competition, most recently earning a win over Taylor Starling at KnuckleMania 5 in January.

