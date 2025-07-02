Daniel Cormier – “Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport”
Former UFC lightweight heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says that his truck was stolen from the San Jose Airport while he traveled to Las Vegas for UFC 317 over the weekend.
“Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport,” Cormier said on social media. “Goddamnit! Unbelievable.”
This is some real
Bullshit man! Thank you to the San Jose PD who are all over this shit ! pic.twitter.com/SSPja8dXE1
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 29, 2025
Cormier was working the UFC 317 broadcast booth along with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, a card headlined by two titles bouts.
According to the former champion, the San Jose Police Department is investigating the incident.