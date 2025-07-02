Wed. Jul 2nd, 2025
San Jose Airport, Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier – “Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport”

By Eric Kowal 18 hours ago

Former UFC lightweight heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says that his truck was stolen from the San Jose Airport while he traveled to Las Vegas for UFC 317 over the weekend.

“Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport,” Cormier said on social media. “Goddamnit! Unbelievable.”

Cormier was working the UFC 317 broadcast booth along with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, a card headlined by two titles bouts.

According to the former champion, the San Jose Police Department is investigating the incident.

