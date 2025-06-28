UFC 317 results – Topuria vs. Oliveira

UFC 317 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Internationa Fight Week concludes this evening in with two UFC titles on the line.

In the June 28main event, former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria moves up in weight to challenge former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title after Islam Makhachev vacated the position earlier this year.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja goes for his fourth straight defense of his belt when he takes on Kai Kara-France.

UFC 317 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira via TKO – Round 1, 2:27 – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Kai Kara-France via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:55 – for UFC flyweight title

Joshua Van defeated Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Beneil Dariush defeated Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Payton Talbott defeated Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Gregory Rodrigues defeated Jack Hermansson via KO – Round 1, 4:21

Jose Miguel Delgado defeated Hyder Amil via KO – Round 1, 0:26

Tracy Cortez defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Terrance McKinney defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via sub (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:55

Jacobe Smith defeated Niko Price via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:03

Jhonata Diniz defeated Alvin Hines via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.