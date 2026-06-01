Wed. Jun 3rd, 2026
Amanda Serrano, Gina Carano

Amanda Serrano on Gina Carano – “It would be an honor to go in there with such a great fighter”

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Amanda Serrano has had an amazing boxing career with a handful of mixed martial arts bouts sprinkled in the mix.  Coming off this weekend’s second-round finish on the Han vs. Holm 2 boxing card, the 37-year-old “Real Deal” Serrano has expressed interest in going back to MMA to compete against women’s pioneer Gina Carano.

“I told [Jake Paul], listen, put me in coach, I’m ready to go in!” Serrano told TMZ of the May 16 Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano event that aired on NetFlix. “It was a great show, live on Netflix, first time MVP’s done an MMA card, and it turned out beautiful. And if they decide to do it again, maybe before I’m completely done with fighting in general, I would love to go get in that cage.”

“Listen, just hear the sound of it. ‘Serrano vs. Carano. Serrano, Carano!’” Amanda said. “It would be an honor to go in there with such a great fighter. She’s a striker as well. She comes from a kickboxing background. So you never know. You never know.”

Carano was defeated by Rousey by way of first-round armbar submission.  It was her first fight since 2009.

Serrano is 2-1 in MMA and holds a pro boxing record of 49-4-1.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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