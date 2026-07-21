Noche UFC to take place September 12 in Glendale, Arizona

UFC is set to return to Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, September 12 for its first event at Desert Diamond Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with NOCHE UFC – a can’t-miss event featuring a card stacked with Mexican and Latin American talent, including former champions, rising prospects and fan favorites.

NOCHE UFC takes place Saturday, September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The prelims will air at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, followed by the main card airing at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

NOCHE UFC will be the first of seven high-profile live events in Arizona over the next three years through TKO’s landmark partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

Known for always delivering non-stop action and embodying an indomitable fighting spirit, Mexican and Latin American athletes have consistently been favorites of their passionate fan bases around the world – rising to achieve the highest goals and accomplishments in the UFC. These athletes include former UFC women’s flyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Alexa Grasso, who is set to compete on her third NOCHE UFC event as she faces No. 2 ranked Manon Fiorot. Joining her on the card will be former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who makes his first NOCHE UFC appearance as he faces The Ultimate Fighter season 33 winner Joseph Morales.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 5 ranked UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) takes on No. 7 ranked Curtis Blaydes (19-6 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.)

• No. 12 ranked UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott (22-14-1, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) meets the always-exciting No. 15 ranked Edgar Chairez (14-6 1NC, fighting out of Baja California, Mexico)

• UFC Hall of Famer Kelvin Gastelum (22-11 1NC, fighting out of Yuma, Ariz.) goes toe-to-toe with Yousri Belgaroui (10-3, fighting out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands) in a middleweight bout

• No. 14 ranked women’s flyweight contender JJ Aldrich (15-7, fighting out of Westminster, Colo.) faces the highly touted Regina Tarin (8-0, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico)