Boxer Hannah Rapp dead after road rage incident

The boxing world is mourning the loss of rising professional featherweight Hannah Rapp, who died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Brazos County, Texas. She was 26.

According to authorities, Rapp was cycling with another rider along a rural roadway near Bryan, Texas, when a vehicle passed the cyclists before stopping and reversing. Investigators allege the vehicle struck Rapp during the incident. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Charles Medina, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter as the investigation continues.

Rapp, originally from Yorktown, Indiana, had quickly become one of the brightest emerging talents in women’s boxing. A Purdue University graduate and former track and field athlete, she moved to Texas in 2024 to pursue both her professional boxing career and a full-time position as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University.

Known by the nickname “Hanarchy,” Rapp compiled an impressive professional record while climbing the featherweight ranks. Just last month, she challenged for the WBC women’s featherweight championship against Tiara Brown, marking the biggest fight of her young career. Although she came up short in her title bid, her determination and rapid rise earned widespread respect throughout the sport.

Tributes from across the boxing community poured in following news of her death. The World Boxing Council described Rapp as an exceptional athlete whose passion, determination, and infectious personality left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Most Valuable Promotions, the company that promoted her recent title challenge, also honored her memory, calling her a gifted fighter and a beloved member of its boxing family.

Opponents and fellow fighters remembered Rapp not only for her toughness inside the ring but also for her sportsmanship outside of it. Tiara Brown, who defeated Rapp in June’s world title fight, paid tribute to her former challenger, praising her courage and character. Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions also expressed their condolences, describing the young boxer as someone whose impact extended well beyond her accomplishments in the ring.

Friends and family have described Rapp as fiercely determined, compassionate, and relentlessly optimistic. Outside of boxing, she balanced the demands of elite competition with a full-time career, earning admiration for her work ethic and commitment to both professions.

Rapp’s death has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, cutting short the career of a fighter many believed was only beginning to reach her potential. At just 26 years old, she had already demonstrated the perseverance and talent required to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

As investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision, the boxing world remembers Hannah Rapp as more than a promising contender. She is being celebrated as a dedicated athlete, a respected professional, and a young woman whose determination inspired those who knew her.

She leaves behind family, friends, teammates, and a boxing community grieving the loss of a rising star whose future appeared limitless.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.