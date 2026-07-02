NAPA Knockout brings combat sports to wine country

ST. HELENA, Calif. (July 2, 2026)—A one-of-a-kind evening is coming to the heart of wine country as Napa Knockout prepares to deliver an unforgettable night of elite combat sports, celebrity guests, luxury hospitality, and charitable impact at the iconic Raymond Vineyards in Napa Valley on July 25.

Set beneath the Napa sky, Napa Knockout will combine the energy of championship combat sports with the elegance and atmosphere of one of California’s premier destinations. Guests will enjoy an exclusive evening featuring world-class competition, VIP experiences, premium wine, entertainment, and appearances from legendary figures in the combat sports world.

Presented in association with the Association of Boxing Commissions Retired Fighters Charity and supporting the California State Athletic Commission Fighter Pension Fund, the event aims to raise awareness and support for fighters who paved the way for today’s generation of athletes.

All proceeds from the events support the California State Athletic Commission Fighter Pension Fund.

“This is more than a fight event,” said Andy Foster, Executive Officer of California State Athletic Commission. “Napa Knockout is about bringing people together for an incredible night while giving back to the combat sports community in a meaningful way. We truly believe this will be a historic evening.”

The event is expected to draw athletes, celebrities, business leaders, and fans from across the country for a luxury experience unlike anything previously seen in Napa Valley.

Confirmed combat sports stars and personalities include UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, UFC/boxing star Nate Diaz, MMA pioneer Gina Carano, legendary promoter Scott Coker, and rising boxing champion Vergil Ortiz. Additional confirmed guests include Gilbert Melendez, “Big” John McCarthy, Josh Thomson, Arnold Barboza, Chris Leben, and Max Griffin.

“Napa Valley has always been a place of innovation, culture, and celebration,” said Jean-Charles Boisset, Proprietor of Raymond Vineyards. “Napa Knockout introduces a bold new energy–bringing together world-class sport, entertainment, philanthropy, and wine country hospitality in one unforgettable experience.”

With limited VIP access and exclusive sponsorship opportunities available, Napa Knockout is positioned to become one of the most talked-about events in the region this year. General admission tickets start at $500 with ring-side tickets selling for $1,000.

Napa Knockout presents an exciting fight card featuring budding prospects in boxing, kickboxing, and MMA as the centerpiece of the historic evening.

Kicking off the action is a boxing exhibition which will feature a Junior Olympian in San Francisco’s 24-time National Champion Marley McNealy (17-2, 5 KOs). McNealy is coming off a stellar performance at the 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup, where she earned a third-place finish. An opponent will be announced shortly.

Returning to the ring for his sophomore outing near his hometown of Windsor, Calif., Scooby Wright (1-0) squares off against Redding, Calif.’s Eddy Herrera (1-0) in a three-round light heavyweight amateur MMA bout. Wright, a former linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, shifted his focus to MMA and made his amateur debut last December at Fight Night: San Jose 4, where he scored an impressive first-round knockout in under 10 seconds. Now, the 31-year-old University of Arizona Hall of Famer aims to carry that momentum into Saturday, July 25, against the undefeated Herrera.

In addition, Napa’s own Antonio Vasquez (1-1) will showcase his talents in front of his hometown crowd when he faces the surging Tre Orlando (pro debut) in a three-round lightweight MMA tilt. Under the watchful eye of MMA legend Gilbert Melendez, Vasquez compiled an accomplished amateur career. After coming up short in his professional debut, Vasquez hit his stride at Fight Night: San Jose 3, scoring a first-round kneebar submission victory. Opposite Vasquez, Gilroy, Calif., native Orlando enters his professional debut following a dominant amateur career featuring seven victories without a defeat.

One of the most dangerous strikers in kickboxing, Matt Baker (4-3-1) collides with San Jose, Calif.’s Tony Charles (3-5) in a three-round kickboxing bout. Hailing from Walnut Creek, Calif., Baker prepares for a can’t-miss showdown against American Kickboxing Academy’s Charles as both competitors vie to return to the win column.