UFC 330 headlined by two title fights in Philadelphia

UFC returns to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a highly anticipated matchup that sees UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev take on No. 1 ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. In addition, the night’s co-main event features UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern set out for her first title defense against No. 5 ranked challenger Gillian Robertson.

UFC 330 – MAKHACHEV vs. MACHADO GARRY takes place Saturday, August 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The night’s action kicks off with the early prelims at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. The main card will air at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Makhachev (28-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) returns to the Octagon looking to display another shutout performance. The Dagestani powerhouse has solidified himself as one of the greatest by dominating against formidable challengers and UFC champions such as Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira, and most recently Jack Della Maddalena to become a two-division title holder. Makhachev now sets forth to add onto his historic championship legacy and secure his first title defense at 170-pounds against Machado Garry.

Machado Garry (17-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) looks to shock the world. Currently riding a three-fight win streak, Machado Garry has made a name for himself in the welterweight division by delivering impressive wins against the likes of Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, and Michael “Venum” Page. He now aims to dethrone Makhachev in unforgettable fashion and claim his spot as the new division king.

Dern (16-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) makes her first appearance as champion. An eight-year Octagon veteran, Dern became a staple of the strawweight division through victories over Virna Jandiroba, Amanda Ribas, and Loopy Godinez. She now sets her sights on Robertson and intends to deliver a successful title defense.

Canada’s Robertson (17-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) looks to secure the biggest win of her career. Making a splash through The Ultimate Fighter, Robertson has become a battle-hardened veteran by securing wins against top ranked contenders such as Amanda Lemos, Marina Rodriguez, and Luana Pinheiro. Robertson now aims to spoil Dern’s night and capture UFC gold.

Additional bouts on the UFC 330 card include:

• Jalin Turner (15-9, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) makes his return to face off against Brazil’s Kauê Fernandes (11-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at lightweight

• Intriguing welterweight bout sees Neil Magny (31-15, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) face off against Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Bronx, N.Y.)

• Welterweight fireworks set as Dana White’s Contender Series signees Geoff Neal (16-8, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) and Chidi Njokuani (25-12, fighting out of Garland, Texas) look to steal the show

• Dana White’s Contender Series middleweight contract winners Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany) go toe-to-toe

• All-action welterweights Jeremiah Wells (13-4-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) and Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif. by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) lock horns

• Vicente Luque (24-12, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) collides with Tresean Gore (7-4, fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona) at middleweight

• Lightweight tilt sees Octagon veteran Edson Barboza (24-12, fighting out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) square off against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Esteban Ribovics (15-3, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)

• High-stakes flyweight bout pits No. 4 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield (14-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, N.J.) against No. 7 Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)